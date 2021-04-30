PS5 pre-orders open again at BT Games

The time to buy a PS5 is now, as BT Games has confirmed it will get more units next week for those who pre-order the consoles now.

The price of the disc-version console remains unchanged at R11 999. It appears to still be in short supply as BT Games stresses customers can only order one console, and that those who make duplicate orders will have their subsequent orders cancelled. Sorry scalpers.

The PS5’s supply chain has suffered from severe shortages of semiconductors required to build the console. As a result, the market has been receiving consoles in drips and drabs. This is expected to continue well into 2022.

To pre-order a unit, visit: https://www.btgames.co.za/consoles/ps5-sony-playstation-console-shipping-next-week