Protect your wallet in 2025

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Especially as we enter discount season, these practical tips from experts will help you shop safely online through 2025.

The new year brings exciting January discounts, making online shopping even more appealing. While e-commerce has made shopping more convenient, with courier companies delivering purchases straight to your door, it’s essential to stay vigilant – nobody wants to fall victim to scams. These practical tips will help you shop safely throughout 2025.

Too good to be true? It probably is…

Everyone loves a bargain, especially when trying to stretch personal budgets further. However, consumers must exercise caution, as scammers often use enticing low prices and significant discounts to lure unsuspecting buyers. Stick to accredited and trusted retailers and report suspicious activity to stay safe. It’s imperative that consumers also turn on notifications for their online banking app to monitor suspicious account activity. Compare prices across multiple websites before purchasing to ensure the deal is legitimate1.

Still suspicious? Read through website reviews and ratings

If the deals appear legitimate but the website still raises concerns, further research on the e-commerce site is essential. Consumers can explore multiple review platforms (such as Hello Peter, for example) and social media to assess customer satisfaction. Positive feedback can offer reassurance, but it’s recommended that consumers stay away if there are negative reviews – or none at all. No customer feedback may signal potential issues, as e-commerce sites typically encourage ratings to build trust and provide valuable information for future shoppers.

Who is their delivery partner?

Any e-commerce store worth its salt will partner with a reputable courier service like Fastway Couriers. Reputable last-mile partners work with an online retailer to provide consumers with reliable service and ensure their parcels arrive on time. If the delivery options at checkout leave you feeling uncertain, it might be worth shopping elsewhere.

“Partnering with a reliable courier is key to building customer trust,” says Damian Velayadum from Fastway Couriers. “We work closely with online retailers to ensure seamless delivery experiences because timely and dependable service can make all the difference in customer satisfaction.”

Additional tips that could save you thousands

Some consumers may not be aware of some more obvious tips and things to look out for. Start by checking for contact information. Legitimate retailers will provide a customer care line, email address, physical address, or other means of contact. Be cautious of businesses that offer only a generic email address or rely solely on poorly functioning chatbots – they may be hiding something. Businesses know that not having these details negatively impacts the customer experience3, so steer clear from retailers that do not have this information.

Payment methods are another critical factor. Trusted websites typically offer reputable options like PayPal, Apple Pay, or credit cards, which provide customer protection. Avoid EFT requests, as these don’t offer the same security. Additionally, always use a secure internet connection, as public networks could leave you vulnerable to fraud4. Finally, be wary of websites with unfamiliar URLs or excessive pop-ups – both can signal fraudulent activity. If something feels off, it’s safer to shop elsewhere.