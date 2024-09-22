Self-driving cars in SA: Bright future or bumpy ride?

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

There are both benefits and challenges for autonomous deliveries in South Africa, and automation is already under way, writes CLAIRE COULTHARD.

With the global e-commerce market booming, autonomous vehicles are fast becoming the future of last-mile delivery. Equipped with advanced AI, sensors, and radar, they are redefining speed and efficiency.

A recent report projects the global autonomous last-mile delivery market will grow from $1.4-billion in 2023 to $14.46-billion by 2033, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.30%. But is South Africa ready for this futuristic transformation?

South Africa’s e-commerce boom: A shopping cart full of opportunities

South Africa is riding a wave of e-commerce growth, with the online retail expected to make up 10% of total retail by 2026, according to a study by World Wide Worx, Mastercard and Peach Payments, driving a sharp demand for faster and more efficient last-mile delivery. Autonomous vehicles that operate 24/7 could be key to meeting this demand, alongside other innovations like drones and robotic carts.

Benefits of autonomous delivery vehicles

Autonomous delivery vehicles present several advantages, including reducing traffic congestion by selecting the most efficient routes and communicating with one another to avoid traffic jams. These vehicles can also operate 24/7, bypassing human limitations and boosting delivery speeds.

Damian Velayadum, group financial director of Fastway Couriers, says: “Fastway Couriers is already leveraging a level of automation through our live tracking OnRoute application. Our Dispatch App provides optimised route plans and real-time updates, ensuring maximum vehicle utilisation and faster deliveries.”

Speed bumps on the road

Despite the potential benefits, several challenges hinder the immediate adoption of autonomous vehicles in South Africa.

High investment costs remain a significant barrier, as the technology is expensive, making initial implementation difficult for many companies. Infrastructure issues are also a concern, as many of the country’s roads are poorly maintained, with potholes and unclear signage that could impair the functionality of autonomous vehicles.

Additionally, the introduction of autonomous vehicles could lead to job displacement, a pressing concern in a nation already facing high unemployment rates.

Security concerns present another obstacle, with automated vehicles being vulnerable to both physical theft and cyber threats. Finally, some customers value the personal interaction that traditional deliveries offer, which would be lost with fully automated systems.

The road ahead for South Africa

While autonomous delivery holds promise for boosting efficiency, South Africa must address its infrastructure and economic challenges to make this technology a reality.

Velayadum says: “As South Africa’s largest last-mile courier network, Fastway Couriers is committed to integrating automation and paving the way for future advancements in the logistics sector.”