‘Ferocious’ unleashes dinosaur warfare

Stranded on a ruthless island, players contend with mercenaries, mechas, and evolved prehistoric creatures.

Ferocious throws players into a first-person fight for survival against hostile mercenaries and roaming dinosaurs. However, the prehistoric creatures are not always enemies, as a feature called the Dino Control Device lets players command beasts to their advantage.

Ferocious releases for PC via Steam today (4 December 2025).

After a player scans a dinosaur’s brain, the device emits ultrasonic signals that the animal interprets as calls to action. This gives players another way to navigate the island’s dangers by tasking dinosaurs to attack enemies, infiltrate areas, break certain objects, or locate important items.

The indie game is set on a ruthless island called Kazanjima 2 in the Japan Sea, where dinosaurs never went extinct due to an unknown occurrence. The location is described as a time capsule that draws players back millions of years.

The Unity engine aims to portray raw, unforgiving prehistoric nature. Dinosaur and creature designs are inspired by real prehistoric animals, though they are not intended to be scientifically accurate. Instead, the species are imagined as having survived and evolved over time, developing altered postures, proportions, and other physical traits.

The world is presented as alive and unpredictable, with the environment itself shaping survival. Ancient ruins, apex predators, and shifting dangers are part of a setting intended to challenge and reward exploration. Players are encouraged to adapt, uncover hidden paths and secrets, and search for essential gear, while using the island’s hazards to their advantage.

Ferocious features combat against mercenaries, dinosaurs, and mechas, alongside survival challenges driven by scarce resources and treacherous terrain. Progress depends on careful movement and decision making. Encounters can offer a tactical advantage or pose an immediate threat, depending on the player’s approach.

Where to play Ferocious?

