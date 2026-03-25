‘Life Is Strange’ concludes time-bending saga

‘Reunion’, the game’s final chapter, follows two playable leads navigating shifting timelines and choices.

Life Is Strange: Reunion closes the decade-long story of Max Caulfield and Chloe Price in a narrative-driven adventure built around player choice. Both characters are playable in a final chapter shaped by their distinct abilities. Max can bend time through her rewind power, while Chloe uses sharp backtalk to confront others and gain access to restricted areas.

Reunion, developed by Deck Nine and published by Square Enix, releases today (26 March 2026) on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X|S.

Set after the events of Life Is Strange: Double Exposure, the story unfolds at Caledon University, where a destructive inferno threatens to engulf the campus in three days. Chloe arrives haunted by nightmares and memories of a life or death she may not have lived, turning to Max Caulfield for help. Max faces a crisis of her own and uses her returning rewind ability to travel back in time in an attempt to prevent the disaster. The events force both characters into difficult decisions that determine the fate of their friends and the future of Caledon.

Photo courtesy Square Enix.

For the first time in the series, players can control both Max and Chloe. Max’s rewind power allows actions to be undone, conversations to be reshaped, and environmental puzzles to be solved across shifting timelines. The ability can be used freely within a limited time range, with specific points tied to moments Max has already experienced. Chloe’s backtalk ability provides a different approach, using sharp dialogue to confront opponents, gain access to restricted areas, and uncover key information tied to her fragmented memories.

The story builds around consequences, with player choices determining who survives the coming blaze. Branching dialogue reflects decisions made in earlier entries, including the original Life Is Strange and Double Exposure, shaping relationships and outcomes in this final chapter.

Reunion features an original score alongside licensed tracks, combining new music with familiar tones from previous entries. The soundtrack aims to support a story that centres on loss, memory, and the impact of choice as the series reaches its conclusion.

Where to play

Life Is Strange: Reunion is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC vis Steam.