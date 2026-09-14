Axis body camera records a full shift

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The new 99g Axis W111 offers up to 10 hours of recording and supports live streaming, writes JASON BANNIER.

Axis Communications has launched the Axis W111 Body Worn Camera, a compact workplace camera designed for employees in retail, healthcare, transport and other public-facing environments.

The surveillance technology company says wearable cameras can deter incidents, discourage false accusations and influence the behaviour of both members of the public and camera wearers. The W111 records video and audio for documentation or forensic use, while Axis Body Worn Live supports real-time streaming.

The battery provides up to 16 hours in standby mode, 10 hours of recording at 720p or 7.5 hours at 1080p. A magnetic mounting system secures the camera to clothing in fast-paced workplaces.

The camera weighs 99g and measures 82 x 55 x 19mm. A recording light and voice notification tell nearby people when recording begins. The device can trigger other nearby body-worn cameras automatically, while up to 120 seconds of pre-buffering can capture events before manual activation.

Image supplied.

Employees can collect a pre-assigned camera at the start of a shift or use a self-assignment option. A single click starts recording and a double-click begins live streaming. Docking handles recharging and secure footage transfer after a shift.

Built on open standards, the W111 integrates with Axis Camera Station Pro and third-party on-site or cloud-based video management systems. Axis says the system supports scalable storage and efficient footage retrieval without reducing image quality. Compatibility with existing Axis W110 systems allows organisations to add the new model to an established deployment.

End-to-end encryption protects recordings. According to the company, customer control over storage locations and viewing permissions can support healthcare privacy requirements. Recording indicators can help organisations meet data-protection obligations.

* Visit the AXIS W111 Body Worn Camera website here .

*Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.