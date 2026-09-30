Ace Ultra headphones go with the flow

Photo: JASON BANNIER.

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A new premium Sonos device can switch ongoing music between the headset and speakers, writes JASON BANNIER.

Sonos has launched the second generation of the brand’s premium over-ear headphones, the Ace Ultra, in South Africa, two years after entering the headphone market with the original Ace .

The new device features spatial audio, Dolby Atmos and dynamic head tracking, alongside a redesigned 40mm driver, adaptive noise cancellation and closer integration with Sonos speakers.

Headphone Linking is among the main additions. The feature allows music already playing on a compatible Sonos speaker to continue on Ace Ultra over Wi-Fi. Pressing and holding the Content Key stops playback on the speaker and switches the audio to the headphones. The same control can send playback back to a nearby Sonos speaker.

The original Ace supports a more limited version of audio handoff through TV Audio Swap, which sends television sound from a compatible Sonos soundbar to the headphones. Ace Ultra retains that feature, while Headphone Linking extends the idea to music and other Sonos playback.

The new headphones use a redesigned 40mm driver in each ear cup, with a revised motor structure and an outer ring magnet. Compatible Dolby Atmos content can surround the listener, while dynamic head tracking adjusts the sound field according to head movement.

Photo: JASON BANNIER.

Adaptive EQ measures the seal around each ear cup and adjusts the sound to compensate for factors such as glasses, hair and movement. Manual sound controls include bass, mids and treble, alongside an eight-band equaliser.

Ace Ultra has ten microphones, two more than the previous version. Sonos labels the noise-control system Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and claims up to twice the noise cancellation of Ace at frequencies up to 65Hz.

Aware Mode allows surrounding sound through the headphones. Voice Boost places greater emphasis on nearby voices, while Sidetone lets the wearer hear their own voice during calls.

Battery life is rated at up to 35 hours with ANC or Aware Mode enabled. Sonos says a three-minute charge can provide up to three hours of listening.

The device’s 1,060mAh battery and magnetic ear cushions are replaceable. Sonos offers Ace Ultra in Black, Soft White, Agave and Sand. The headphones weigh 322g.

The Sonos Ace Ultra is available in South Africa at a recommended retail price of R11,999. The headphones launched earlier this week (29 September 2026).

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.