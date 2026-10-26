Planes take on cars at Pretoria airshow

Photo supplied.

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

The G-Force Festival at Wonderboom Airport will pit aircraft against racing cars in a day of aerial acrobatics and motorsport thrills, writes GINA CASE.

Who would win a race between a high-performance car and an aircraft? Visitors to Pretoria’s Wonderboom Airport on 31 October will get to see the contest for themselves, when the G-Force Festival brings aviation and motorsport together for a day of racing, aerobatics and airborne stunts.

The Wonderboom Airshow will feature aircraft racing cars along the runway, while aerobatic pilots compete in low-level pylon racing, navigating a course marked out by pylons at high speed.

Photo supplied.

The festival promises plenty of action above the runway, with some of South Africa’s leading aerobatic pilots performing manoeuvres that push their aircraft and flying skills to the limit.

Pylon racing will be among the main attractions. Pilots must fly around a series of markers, combining speed with precision as they negotiate turns close to the ground. For spectators, the appeal lies in watching just how much control a pilot can maintain while travelling at extraordinary speeds.

A display helicopter will add another dimension to the programme, performing flips and rolls that seem to defy expectations of how a helicopter should behave.

Photo supplied.

The aviation programme will also celebrate the history of flight, with vintage aircraft and World War II warbirds joining modern aerobatic machines in the sky.

The older aircraft will provide a striking contrast to the high-performance machines taking part in the racing and aerobatic displays. Formation flying will bring aircraft together in carefully coordinated manoeuvres, giving spectators a chance to appreciate the precision involved in flying close to other pilots.

On the ground, the action will be almost as energetic.

Photo supplied.

Jungle X motocross riders will take to ramps to perform freestyle jumps and tricks, adding two-wheeled excitement to a programme dominated by wings and engines.

The combination of aircraft, racing cars and motocross gives the festival a broader appeal than a conventional airshow, with something for aviation enthusiasts and motorsport fans alike.

Families will also be catered for, with jumping castles and children’s entertainment, while a beer tent will provide refreshments for adult visitors.

Photo supplied.

With aircraft racing cars, helicopters performing aerobatics and motocross riders taking to the air on their own terms, Wonderboom promises a Saturday afternoon in which the sky will have plenty of competition for the crowd’s attention.

Event details