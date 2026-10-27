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A hybrid approach to AI can strengthen the future of the industry while ensuring personal service, writes MARTIN WIEST, CEO of Tourvest Destination Management.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping the travel industry, challenging traditional service models and changing how travellers research, plan and book their journeys. For destination management companies (DMCs), the question is no longer whether to embrace technology, but how to use it to strengthen their value while preserving the human expertise that sets them apart.

At Tourvest Destination Management, we believe the answer lies in a hybrid approach that combines digital efficiency with personalised service. Rather than viewing technology and human expertise as competing forces, DMCs should use AI to automate routine tasks while allowing people to focus on complex travel requirements, relationship-building and creating exceptional experiences.

The principle is simple: digitise the commodity and humanise the complexity.

AI can streamline bookings, consolidate information and improve operational efficiency. However, organising complex itineraries, coordinating group travel and navigating unfamiliar destinations require sound judgement, local knowledge and the ability to solve problems when plans change.

As travellers increasingly seek distinctive, experience-led journeys, these capabilities become even more valuable. Arranging a gorilla-trekking experience in Rwanda or Uganda, for example, involves coordinating permits, accommodation, transport and local operators. While AI can support the planning process, human expertise remains essential to managing unforeseen challenges, understanding local realities and ensuring a seamless experience.

Similarly, as AI-powered translation tools reduce language barriers, cultural understanding and the ability to anticipate travellers’ needs will become more important differentiators than language alone.

For DMCs, adopting this hybrid model also requires investment in people. By equipping employees with AI skills and automating repetitive administrative tasks, businesses can redirect capacity towards guest engagement, tailored recommendations and more meaningful service. Technology should enable employees to deliver greater value, not simply replace human interaction.

However, digital transformation is not as simple as introducing new tools. AI must be adapted to business-specific requirements, supported by appropriate infrastructure and embedded into workflows through investment in research, implementation and training.

At Tourvest Destination Management, tailoring AI to our operational needs has required a significant investment. This reflects our belief that technology delivers the greatest value when it strengthens existing capabilities and supports a clear business strategy.

The future of destination management will not be determined by choosing between technology and personal service. It will depend on how effectively businesses combine the two. AI can make travel planning faster and more efficient, but human expertise remains critical to managing complexity, building trust and delivering experiences that meet travellers’ expectations.

For DMCs, the competitive advantage lies not in adopting AI for its own sake, but in using it to make travel smarter, more personal and more seamless.