Have you ever thought about how your favorite snack is made? Well, every crunch of a Lay’s chip or twist of NikNaks holds a bigger story than you might think. I took a tour of the PepsiCo South Africa’s iSando manufacturing site last week, not just as a visitor, but as someone eager to uncover the secrets behind every bite of Lay’s, NikNaks, and Doritos. I discovered that it was way more than just a factory tour, but a tour of innovation.

PepsiCo, founded in 1898, is a global food and beverage company headquartered in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes a wide range of food products and beverages, including its flagship soft drink Pepsi, along with Diet Pepsi and Pepsi Max.

At PepsiCo South Africa’s iSando manufacturing site, it turns out, the big story is sustainability. And that is not only a buzzword, but also a measurable, impactful reality.

“In South Africa, snacks have been steadily growing in volume and revenue over the last 10 years and even further back,” said Gareth Haarhoff, general manager of PepsiCo South Africa Snacks, during the tour.

Setting a benchmark for operational effectiveness and environmental responsibility in the food production industry, the PepsiCo iSando plant is a key component of the company’s “PepsiCo Positive” mission. That focuses on sustainability and human capital to drive growth and value while promoting positive change for both people and the planet.

More than a snack

Walking into the factory, the first thing that struck me was how enormous and well-organised it was. Big, big machines all lined up, and the conveyor belts moving things along, from one point to the next, all mechanical, automated and precise. It was fascinating to see how they take raw materials like big rolls of steel, piles of plastic pellets, sacks of ingredients, along with how slowly the chips get shaped, fried, cooled and put together until it’s a final product, ready to sell to really astonished me.

Eskins Mabiginye, plant lead and manager at PepsiCo iSando, said: “So inside the site factory, we have about eight lines. We’ve got about three PC lines and when we say ‘PC’, that stands for potato chip. These are the lines dedicated to products like our Lay’s and Simba chips, which are purely potato-based snacks.

“When we say ‘non-PC’, that refers to products made from corn. This includes iconic brands like Doritos and Fritos, corn-based snacks with bold flavours and unique textures.

“We also have what we call ‘soft extra’, which includes your Munchies and other lighter, puffed snacks. So across these eight lines, we’re producing a diverse portfolio, tailored to different tastes and preferences across the market.”

There’s magic in that first crunch, the kind that echoes in your ears and lingers on your tongue. The warm, savoury scent of freshly fried chips, the faint shimmer of oil on a golden Lay’s curve, the playful twist of a NikNaks puff, and the bold, sharp edges of a Doritos triangle, are more than just snacks.

Haarhoff said: “It’s quite a thing when you smell those chips coming off the line, and you just want to taste the freshest salted Lays you’ve ever had.”

Those chips are memories. They’re tiny edible moments that somehow find their way into our lives, again and again.

Where purpose meets production

But what if I told you that behind that familiar rustle of foil lies something far more extraordinary? That nestled in the industrial heartbeat of South Africa, there is a place where chips are made not just with precision, but with purpose. PepsiCo South Africa’s iSando plant is a revolution disguised in the scent of seasoning and the rhythm of production lines.

“We don’t just produce snacks, we deliver quality, safety, consistency and care in every bag.” said Mabiginye.

Here, sustainability meets scale, and every crisp bite carries with it the story of solar power, zero waste, and a community uplifted.

Through targeted process improvements, the site achieved a remarkable 20% increase in productivity, rising from 63% in 2021 to 83% in 2022. This wasn’t the result of lofty ideals, but of smart, focused actions aimed at getting more value from existing resources.

Driving efficiency and reducing waste

Waste reduction has also been a major focus in the plant. The site cut its overall waste by 15%, a significant decrease that translates directly into reduced disposal needs and cost savings.

These achievements are matched by concrete environmental initiatives that show real commitment to sustainability. One of the most notable is the installation of a 1.7 megawatt solar energy system, which reduces the plant’s reliance on Eskom’s grid and lowers its carbon footprint, all in support of PepsiCo’s global goal to achieve a net-zero value chain by 2040.

Innovation at the factory goes even further, with the implementation of an on-site anaerobic digestion plant, which processes around 30 metric tons of waste every day. The system generates biogas, a renewable energy source that now meets up to 30% of the facility’s peak energy demand.

“We also need to take the initiative that we reduce waste in our system, so that when we produce the product, we produce it, in a cost effective way,” said Mabiginye.

The approach not only diverts organic waste from landfills but also reduces dependence on external energy sources. In fact, the iSando plant reached a major milestone in 2022 by achieving 100% landfill diversion. This means that every piece of waste is now recycled, repurposed, or used to generate energy.

Commitment to environmental stewardship

These efforts have also contributed to a 15% reduction in the site’s greenhouse gas emissions, thanks to energy-efficient technologies and increased use of renewables. This aligns with PepsiCo’s broader target of reducing what are known as absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 40% by 2030, based on 2015 levels.

Water stewardship is another critical focus, particularly given South Africa’s water challenges. The site has rolled out water-efficient technologies on its newest production lines, contributing to PepsiCo’s global aim of improving water-use efficiency by 15% in high-risk areas by 2025.

Investing in growth and community

The iSando’s plant impact is not just environmental, it’s economic too. A recent R746-million investment into expanding the site, including a new PC 50 Flex production line, reflects PepsiCo South Africa’s long-term commitment to the region. The three main areas of concentration for PC50 Flex Line were sustainability, the socioeconomic impact, and the actual investment.

The expansion increased potato chip production capacity by 29%, added 103 direct jobs, and supported over 2,000 indirect jobs through local SMMEs.

At the heart of iSando’s success is its people. The site employs 635 individuals, and their loyalty speaks volumes: with an average tenure of 7.6 years, it’s a clear reflection of PepsiCo’s dedication to providing stable and meaningful employment. As part of a broader workforce of over 11,000 across PepsiCo South Africa, these employees are integral to driving both innovation and consistency.

A model for the future

With its blend of operational excellence, cutting-edge sustainability practices, and community investment, iSando is helping shape a future where business success goes hand-in-hand with environmental and social responsibility. It’s a model for what’s possible both in South Africa and across the global food manufacturing industry.

PepsiCo iSando is a testament to how the food manufacturing industry can strive for operational excellence while actively contributing to a more environmentally and socially responsible future.

*Angelique Mogotlane is content manager of Gadget.co.za, World Wide Worx. Follow her on Bluesky on @angelique31.bsky.social.

