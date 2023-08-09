Overwatch 2 Season 6 arrives today

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Blizzard and John Cena have been teasing gamers about a new support hero, and the secret is out.

Invasion, the sixth season of Overwatch 2 arrives today (10 August), with a new support hero, a new Player-vs-Player (PvP) game mode, new Player-vs-Environment (PvE) story missions, and a new player progression system.

Blizzard Entertainment, along with actor/wrestler John Cena, have teased gamers about a new support hero, but not much is known his or her identity or abilities.

The new PvP game mode, Flashpoint, is a 5v5 team deathmatch mode where players must hold control on areas, similar to king-of-the-hill game modes. Flashpoint is designed to test players’ teamwork and coordination on large maps.

The new PvE story missions takes players on an adventure through the world of Overwatch, fighting against the forces of the Null Sector. The missions are playable solo or with friends, and they offer a unique challenge for players of all skill levels.

The new player progression system gives players more ways to earn rewards and progress through the game. Players earn experience points for completing matches, winning matches, and completing challenges. These experience points can be used to level up, which unlocks new cosmetics, sprays, and other rewards.

In addition to the new content, Invasion includes a number of hero balance changes and a new battle pass. The hero balance changes are designed to make the game more balanced and competitive. The new battle pass offers players a variety of rewards, including new skins, emotes, and sprays.

The Invasion season of Overwatch 2 is shaping up to be a major event, with a wealth of new content and improvements.