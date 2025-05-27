Oppo A5 Pro launches in SA

Photo supplied.

Built for harsh conditions and everyday use, the A5 Pro combines durability, powerful battery life, and AI features.

The Oppo A5 Pro has launched in South Africa, aiming to deliver enhanced durability and performance to the smartphone maker’s A series.

The A5 Pro is designed to withstand challenging conditions, including exposure to water, dust, and accidental drops, with certified water and dust protection and Military-Grade Shock Resistance. It features a 5,800mAh battery for extended use and supports 45W SuperVOOC fast charging for quick recharging. The device offers smart connectivity, reliable gaming performance, and a sleek design that balances durability with aesthetics.

“The Oppo A5 Pro is more than just a tough smartphone; it’s a smart, stylish, and dependable companion built for South African life,” says Bradley Young, head of training at Oppo SA.

“From high-performance features to user-friendly innovations, the A5 Pro delivers the performance and durability users need. It’s a perfect example of OPPO’s belief that great technology should be accessible to everyone, rugged, reliable, and ready for whatever your day demands.”

Built for SA

The A5 Pro is equipped with an IP69 waterproof rating, offering protection against water exposure ranging from minor splashes to heavy rain. It is designed to resist dust and physical impact, with a sealed frame, reinforced screen, and shock-absorbing components.

Certified to Military-Grade Standards after undergoing fourteen environmental tests, the device is intended for use in demanding conditions such as mining, agriculture, logistics, and outdoor activities. Features like Splash Touch and Glove Mode allow continued operation even with wet or gloved hands, making it suitable for users in environments where standard smartphones may be less reliable.

Connectivity and battery

The A5 Pro features a 360° Surround Antenna and AI LinkBoost, designed to maintain signal strength in areas with weak network coverage. In the absence of mobile signal, BeaconLink enables one-on-one Bluetooth voice calls without requiring a SIM card or mobile service. The device includes an Outdoor Mode, which enhances CPU performance, prioritises network access for selected apps, extends screen-on time, and supports use with gloved hands, making it suitable for work in challenging environments.

The phone is equipped with a 5,800mAh battery designed to support extended daily use, including calling, media consumption, and multitasking. It supports 45W SuperVOOC fast charging, reaching 30% charge in under 20 minutes. It incorporates Oppo’s Trinity Engine and ColourOS 15 Lite, contributing to a battery lifespan of over four years and meeting the brand’s 48-month Fluency Protection certification. Power management is optimised across apps, adjusting performance based on usage needs such as navigation, video recording, or live streaming.

Design, camera and entertainment features

The A5 Pro features a 50MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera, supported by Livephoto functionality that captures frames 1.5 seconds before and after each shot. It includes AI tools such as Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, and AI Studio for editing and enhancement, as well as an Underwater Photography Mode for aquatic use.

For gaming and media, AI GameBoost helps maintain stable performance, while a 1,000-nit display and dual stereo speakers with Ultra Volume Mode (up to 300%) contribute to an immersive audio-visual experience.

The device combines durability with a slim and lightweight design, weighing about 200g and measuring 7.76mm in thickness. It is available in Mocha Brown and Olive Green, each featuring a distinct texture and finish.

Availability

The Oppo A5 Pro is available at Vodacom, MTN and Cell C at a recommended retail price of R7,999.