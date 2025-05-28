Zoho launches enterprise browser

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Ulaa Enterprise is designed to give organisations greater control over data, users, and activity.

Zoho has launched Ulaa Enterprise, an enterprise-ready version of the company’s privacy-focused browser tailored specifically to the security and visibility needs of enterprise organisations.

With Ulaa Enterprise, companies can prevent threats at the browser level while striking a balance between potent security, ease-of-use, and control features – without the third-party tools or virtual environments.

Security

Modern browsers have become central to enterprise operations, with employees conducting critical tasks through browser windows in accessing software as a service applications, managing transactions, or handling sensitive corporate data. Ulaa Enterprise is built with a security-first approach, removing the need for external tools or virtual desktops and reducing complexity for IT teams.

“The browser is now the primary workspace and also the most exposed attack surface in organisations, says Andrew Bourne, regional head of Zoho SA. “Yet, many solutions fail to combine robust security with simple usability. Ulaa Enterprise is our response to this challenge – empowering African businesses with a secure, easy-to-deploy, and policy-driven browser experience that protects both data and productivity.”

Enterprise-grade features

Ulaa Enterprise includes centralised policy management, enabling administrators to define access rules, limit downloads, manage extensions, and control user behaviour across individuals and teams. This ensures consistency and compliance across the organisation without the need for patchwork third-party tools.

The browser enforces data loss prevention (DLP) mechanisms at its core. This includes blocking unauthorised uploads, screen captures, downloads, and copy-paste actions involving sensitive information, helping prevent data breaches before they occur.

IT departments can benefit from improved visibility into browser activity. Through detailed audit logs and real-time monitoring, teams can identify risks and enforce granular security policies without being reactive. This improves control while maintaining operational fluidity.

AI-powered support from Zia

Zia, Zoho’s AI-powered assistant, is integrated within Ulaa Enterprise to enhance browsing safety and productivity. Zia’s ZeroPhish feature proactively identifies and blocks phishing attempts by analysing URLs and webpage behaviour before a user interacts with the threat.

Zia categorises websites intelligently, blocking unsafe or inappropriate content to ensure secure browsing experiences. It streamlines productivity by organising tabs based on user behaviour, helping employees focus on what matters most.

Built for IT and end users

Ulaa Enterprise is easy to deploy and manage, avoiding the need for resource-heavy virtualisation or complicated infrastructure. It is designed for minimal IT overhead, with policies that can be rolled out quickly.

The browser’s ethical monitoring capabilities allow organisations to ensure security without compromising employee trust. Monitoring is targeted and transparent, aligning with workplace fairness standards.

Built on Chromium, Ulaa Enterprise aims to deliver a familiar interface while embedding robust, built-in security features. It supports major operating systems and platforms, including Android and iOS, ensuring consistency across devices and teams.

Since its launch in 2023, Ulaa browser’s downloads and monthly active user base have increased by 2.5 times.

Commitment to ethical AI and privacy

Zoho says it builds its AI tools with a focus on value, privacy, and practicality. Its AI models are never trained on customer data, and the company does not retain any customer information. Zoho’s AI features aim to be contextually relevant and cost-efficient, designed to assist without adding financial or operational burdens for users.

Zoho has no advertising-based revenue model, including in its free products. The company owns and operates all its data centres, ensuring full control over data privacy and security. Globally, more than 100-million users rely on Zoho’s suite of applications every day.

Pricing and availability

Ulaa Enterprise is available at a starting price of R19 for each device per month, or R190 for each device per year.