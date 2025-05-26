Meta launches anti-scam tools

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A new update adds in-app alerts across Messenger, Instagram, and Marketplace to warn users of suspicious activity.

Meta is rolling out a comprehensive set of resources to help people spot and avoid online scams involving investments and payments, as fraud tactics grow more sophisticated and widespread.

The initiative includes platform alerts and collaborations with global law enforcement aimed at disrupting scam networks and providing users with tools to enhance their security.

Online scams are increasingly targeting users through social media, messaging apps, and instant payment systems, with tactics ranging from investment schemes to fraudulent online marketplaces.

The key updates include:

In-app scam alerts on Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook : Messenger now warns users about risky interactions, such as requests to pay before receiving an item or signs of suspicious behavior. Similar protections are expanding across Instagram and Marketplace.

: Messenger now warns users about risky interactions, such as requests to pay before receiving an item or signs of suspicious behavior. Similar protections are expanding across Instagram and Marketplace. Tools for privacy and account safety : Users can now complete a Privacy Check-Up on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to control who can contact them, who sees their information, and limit exposure to unknown individuals – often used by scammers to initiate contact.

: Users can now complete a Privacy Check-Up on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to control who can contact them, who sees their information, and limit exposure to unknown individuals – often used by scammers to initiate contact. Instant payment scams get new visibility : Meta is raising awareness about common instant payment scams. These include advance payments for goods that never arrive, and overpayment and refund scams using fake receipts and charge reversals.

: Meta is raising awareness about common instant payment scams. These include advance payments for goods that never arrive, and overpayment and refund scams using fake receipts and charge reversals. AI-powered facial verification tools roll out: To counter impersonation and celeb-bait scams, Meta now offers optional facial recognition verification using video selfies for faster, more secure account recovery and scam prevention.

Meta says it continues to build global defenses through the Tech Against Scams Coalition and its own Llama Defenders Program, giving partners early access to AI tools to combat fraud, phishing, and scams.