Meta launches anti-scam tools
A new update adds in-app alerts across Messenger, Instagram, and Marketplace to warn users of suspicious activity.
Meta is rolling out a comprehensive set of resources to help people spot and avoid online scams involving investments and payments, as fraud tactics grow more sophisticated and widespread.
The initiative includes platform alerts and collaborations with global law enforcement aimed at disrupting scam networks and providing users with tools to enhance their security.
Online scams are increasingly targeting users through social media, messaging apps, and instant payment systems, with tactics ranging from investment schemes to fraudulent online marketplaces.
The key updates include:
Meta says it continues to build global defenses through the Tech Against Scams Coalition and its own Llama Defenders Program, giving partners early access to AI tools to combat fraud, phishing, and scams.
* For tips on how to stay safe or to learn more about Meta’s anti-scam efforts, visit the website here.
