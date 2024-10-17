Meet Oppo’s ‘brain behind the lens’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Oppo Reno12 Pro 5G transforms images with an AI camera system that takes care of the hard work.

Capturing life’s moments has become second nature, but what if you could turn everyday snapshots into professional-grade photos without technical skills or complex editing? Enter the OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G, a smartphone that doesn’t just capture images; it transforms them.

Powered by advanced AI technology, the Reno12 Pro 5G is reimagining mobile photography by putting the expertise of a professional photographer in users’ pockets. The device is engineered to enhance basic photographic skills in shots ranging from vibrant landscapes to striking portraits.

A Smart Camera That Works For You

At the heart of the OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G lies an AI camera system often described as “the brain behind the lens”. Unlike traditional smartphone cameras that rely on manual adjustments, the Reno12 Pro’s AI camera takes care of the hard work. With advanced scene recognition technology, it automatically detects and optimises settings based on the environment — from low-light shots to fast-moving action scenes. This means one can snap quality photos without worrying about lighting, focus, or exposure.

The result? Crystal-clear images that capture life’s moments with professional precisionces.

AI Personalisation

One of the most impressive features of the OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G is its ability to learn from its user. The AI technology adapts to one’s photography style over time, intelligently adjusting settings based on user preferences. Whether one loves bright, vibrant portraits or soft, moody landscapes, the Reno12 Pro’s camera tailors each shot to one’s taste, ensuring every photo feels unique. It’s like having a personal photography assistant in one’s pocket, guiding one to better shots all the time.

AI Night Mode and AI Colour Portrait

Thanks to the Reno12 Pro’s AI Night Mode, low-light environments are no longer a challenge. This feature automatically enhances clarity and reduces noise in dark settings, giving bright, vivid images even after sunset. For portrait enthusiasts, the AI Colour Portrait feature allows one to highlight a subject while softening the background for a more professional look — ideal for creating striking social media posts or memorable keepsakes.

AI Tools and AI Studio

The Reno12 Pro 5G is about capturing moments and giving users the tools to enhance and make them their own. AI Studio is a powerful image editing tool that allows users to transform their photos easily. By utilising advanced AI technology, the app enables users to add cool backgrounds to a photo with various stunning scenes, change clothing, and experiment with different styles without leaving the comfort of their homes. One can even create group shots that combine two people’s photos to create fun and eye-catching images with just a few taps.

The Reno12 Pro 5G offers creative features such as the AI Eraser and AI Smart Imaging. These tools enable one to remove unwanted objects from photos or adjust photo elements with just a few taps. Whether erasing a passerby from the background or fine-tuning colours for that ideal shot, the Reno12 Pro 5G empowers users to control their images, unlocking their inner artist.

Why the Reno12 Pro stands out

The Oppo Reno12 Pro 5G is set apart from other flagship devices by a seamless blend of powerful AI technology with a user-friendly design. While many smartphones offer advanced camera features, few make it as easy to achieve professional results with minimal effort. With the Reno12 Pro 5G, there’s no need to be a photography expert — the AI takes care of the technical details, leaving one free to focus on what matters: capturing and sharing life’s moments.

Camera for everyone

The Reno12 Pro 5G is positioned as more than just a smartphone; Oppo describes it as “a tool that democratises high-end photography”.

“By harnessing the power of AI it makes capturing stunning, professional-level photos effortless for everyone,” says Oppo. “Whether you’re a seasoned content creator or someone who just loves documenting everyday life, the Reno12 Pro’s AI camera will transform how you see and share the world.”: