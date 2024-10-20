MediaTek launches new flagship chipset

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Dimensity 9400 boosts performance with a second-generation All Big Core design built on Arm architecture.

MediaTek’s new flagship smartphone chipset, the Dimensity 9400, introduces significant upgrades with a second-generation All Big Core design, utilising Arm’s v9.2 CPU architecture. Paired with MediaTek’s most advanced GPU and NPU, the 9400 pushes chipset performance to new levels.

The chipset integrates a high-performance Arm Cortex-X925 core clocked at over 3.62GHz, alongside 3x Cortex-X4 and 4x Cortex-A720 cores, delivering 35% faster single-core and 28% faster multi-core performance compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 9300.

Built on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s second-generation 3nm process, the 9400 is up to 40% more power-efficient than its predecessor, enabling a longer battery life.

“The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 will continue furthering our mission to be the enablers of AI, supporting powerful applications that anticipate users’ needs and adapt to their preferences, while also fuelling generative AI technology with on-device LoRA training and video generation,” said Joe Chen, president at MediaTek.

“As the fourth-generation flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9400 continues to build on our momentum of steady growth in market share, and MediaTek’s legacy of delivering flagship performance in the most efficient design for the best user experiences.”

Packing MediaTek’s 8th generation NPU, the 9400 boasts industry firsts for generative AI performance: it is the first mobile chipset to offer on-device low-rank adaptation (LoRA) training, high-quality on-device video generation, and developer support for Agentic AI.

To allow users to take advantage of the latest agentic and generative AI applications, the 9400 offers up to 80% faster large language model prompt performance while also being up to 35% more power efficient than the 9300.

The 9400 integrates MediaTek’s new Dimensity Agentic AI Engine, which is designed to turn traditional AI applications into sophisticated agentic AI applications. MediaTek is working with developers to offer a unified interface between AI agents, third-party android package kits (APKs), and models that efficiently run both edge AI and cloud services.

The streamlined approach allows models to work with many different third-party APKs, which reduces development time and will help usher in a new ecosystem of agentic AI applications.

The 12-core Arm Immortalis-G925 delivers immersive gaming experiences with up to 40% faster raytracing performance compared to the previous generation. The 9400 brings PC-level features to smartphones with opacity micromaps (OMM) support for realistic effects.

The chipset’s powerful GPU offers 41% peak performance boost with up to 44% power savings compared to the 9300, allowing users to game for longer. Additionally, the 9400 supports HyperEngine technology for improved resolution and picture quality, which is co-developed by MediaTek and Arm Accurate Super Resolution (Arm ASR).

With MediaTek Imagiq 1090, the Dimensity 9400 provides HDR video recording throughout the entire zoom range so users can snap moments from a distance; MediaTek’s Smooth Zoom technology also makes improves capture of moving subjects. Additionally, it is designed to minimise power consumption while taking photos and videos, offering up to 14% lower power consumption in 4K60 video capture compared to the Dimensity 9300.

Additional features of the Dimensity 9400 include:

A refreshed 3GPP Release-17 5G modem with 4CC-CA and up to 7Gbps sub-6GHz performance.

New 4nm Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo chip with 7.3Gbps data rates performance and up to 50% lower power consumption compared to the previous generation.

Support for Wi-Fi 7 tri-band MLO.

MediaTek Xtra RangeTM 3.0, which delivers up to 30m greater Wi-Fi coverage.

5G/4G Dual SIM Dual Active, Dual Data capabilities to give users more flexibility.

Support for tri-fold smartphones giving smartphone makers the flexibility to design innovative new form factors.

The first smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 will be available in the market starting in the fourth quarter of 2024.