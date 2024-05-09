SK screens throwback films this May, at R50

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Ster-Kinekor is screening four throwback movies this month at a discounted price, starting with ‘Chicago’ today.

Four blast-from-the-past movies are coming to Ster-Kinekor cinemas this month, at blast-from-the-past ticket prices.

The first of the Throwback Cinema titles, Chicago (2002), starts screening today (10 May 2024), with Meet Joe Black (1998), Notting Hill (1999), and Back to the Future 1 (1985) coming later this month.

Tickets for these movies are on sale at a discounted price of R50.

Chicago, the classy comedy crime musical, winds back the clock to the roaring 1920s. The story follows small-time chorus dancer Roxie Hart (Renée Zellweger) who will kill for fame. After doing exactly that, she lands behind bars alongside vaudeville star Velma Kelly (Catherine Zeta-Jones), who, with the help of hotshot celebrity lawyer Billy Flynn (Richard Gere), has spun her crime into a media frenzy. When Flynn takes Roxie’s case, he makes her the latest tabloid sensation, setting the stage for a singing, dancing catfight between the all-too-willing rivals.

The second throwback movie, Meet Joe Black, will be released on 17 May. This fantasy romance drama explores the theme of Death, which takes the form of a young man who was killed in an accident. Protagonist Joe Black enlists a media mogul to serve as his guide, teaching him about life on Earth. During this process, he falls in love with the mogul’s daughter. It is directed by Martin Brest, and stars Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins, and Claire Forlani.

Next up is the romantic comedy Notting Hill which will screen from 24 May. This movie explores the unfolding events where Anna Scott (Julia Roberts), a renowned Hollywood actress, falls in love with William Thacker (Hugh Grant), the owner of a bookstore. However, the paparazzi’s fascination with the actress complicates things.

Lastly, Back to the Future will screen from 31 May. In this 1980s science fiction film, an experiment by the maverick scientist Doc Brown goes wrong. This leads his teenage pal Marty McFly—a 17-year-old high school student—to travel back to the 1950s in a time-traveling DeLorean, where he must reunite the younger versions of his parents. The movie is directed by Robert Zemeckis, and stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover, and Thomas F. Wilson.

“People who love movies love reliving all the great movie moments on the big screen,” says Lynne Wylie, chief marketing officer of Ster-Kinekor. “Throwback Cinema allows us to bring back some of these unforgettable titles for our customers to enjoy at a very affordable ticket price.

“We’ve had a wonderful time going through the catalogues to select the films, and we are sure everyone who books a ticket to watch one of them will have a similar big screen experience.”

Throwback Cinema titles will be screened at the following Ster-Kinekor sites: Fourways and Sandton in Johannesburg; Irene and The Grove in Tshwane; Secunda Mall, Secunda; Ilanga, Mbombela; Mall of the North, Polokwane; Boardwalk in Richard’s Bay (until 30 May); Gateway in Umhlanga; Somerset Mall, Somerset West; and Tygervalley and V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

* Book now at www.sterkinekor.com, or via the SK App.