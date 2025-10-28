Omoda C5 Lux X: Tech-focused, forward-looking

Photo courtesy Omoda.

The new Omoda C5 Lux X positions itself as a contender set to make its mark in the fast-moving arena of intelligent automobiles, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The moment one steps inside, the Omoda C5 Lux X makes its technological ambitions abundantly clear. The cabin feels like a sleek command centre, its focal point an elegant dashboard crowned by a pair of 10.25-inch high-resolution digital displays housed in a single, frame. The fully digital instrument cluster takes centre stage, serving up driving data through multiple customisable layouts. The pixels are crisp, ensuring clear, real-time updates on speed and fuel economy.

Next to this digital cockpit sits the central infotainment display, forming a panoramic screen across the dash. Wireless Android Auto connectivity linked to my smartphone quickly, reliably, and without a fuss. From there, navigation, calls, and music are all within easy reach. The system can be commanded in whichever way suits the moment: via the responsive touchscreen, clear voice commands, or precise steering wheel buttons.

Even the climate control joins the digital revolution. A glossy touch-sensitive panel beneath the main screen manages the dual-zone automatic climate system, allowing both driver and front passenger to fine-tune their own temperature preferences. To elevate the atmosphere, configurable ambient lighting offers a rainbow of colours, creating a personalised mood, perfect for an evening drive when one wishes to feel a touch of luxury.

The wireless charging pad is conveniently placed and equipped with an active cooling fan to prevent devices from overheating during longer charging sessions. This tends to be a clear gap in many high-end luxury vehicles.

The feature is particularly handy on extended journeys filled with navigation and streaming. Around the cabin, multiple USB-C and USB-A ports cater for passengers, ensuring no phone, tablet, or gadget is left uncharged.

The Omoda C5 Lux X features power-adjustable front seats upholstered in supple synthetic leather. Both are heated, and the driver’s seat includes a memory profile function, one of my favourite features in a vehicle.

Photo courtesy Omoda.

The Lux X excels with advanced driver-assistance systems: adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and a crisp 360-degree camera setup. The bird’s-eye view display proves clear and immensely helpful when negotiating tight city car parks. The lane keeping system intervenes subtly yet effectively, maintaining a reassuring sense of control.

The blind-spot monitoring deserves special mention. It discreetly lights a warning on the side mirror but, when the indicator is engaged, the system projects a live camera feed from the wing mirror straight into the digital cluster, a clever touch that boosts confidence when changing lanes.

Transmission shifts smoothly and decisively, with minimal hesitation under acceleration. Drivers can tailor the car’s character using the drive mode selector, offering Normal, Eco, and Sport settings to match mood and road alike.

*Pricing for the Omoda C5 Lux X starts at R329,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.