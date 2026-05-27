Westcon-Comstor launches partner security

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OneSOC is aimed at helping channel partners expand cybersecurity offerings across diverse customer environments.

A new vendor-agnostic, white-label service called OneSOC aims to enable Westcon-Comstor channel partners to deliver a security operations centre (SOC) under their own brand without upfront investment.

The technology distributor specialises in cybersecurity, networking and hybrid cloud solutions. The global SOC market is forecast to grow from $47-billion last year to $104-billion in 2035, but partners face a high barrier to entry.

According to Westcon-Comstor, building a SOC in-house requires significant upfront investment, ongoing operating costs and scarce specialist skills, plus management of different tools, telemetry and workflows.

OneSOC aims to remove these obstacles, helping partners quickly launch and scale a SOC across diverse customer requirements, backed by a dedicated security team with broad expertise.

Available across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the system provides low-latency threat detection across IT, OT and cloud environments. Features include data sovereignty and storage flexibility, compliance-ready reporting for GDPR and NIS2, and cloud deployment with data ingestion from multiple sources.

The launch expands Westcon-Comstor’s security operations portfolio, adding to the company’s existing Comstor XDR offering for Cisco partners. OneSOC will form part of Westcon-Comstor’s upcoming services go-to-market strategy, which is aimed at simplifying services for partners and customers.

“Security operations are becoming a core part of the customer conversation, and partners want to lead those discussions under their own brand,” says Martin Flensburg, Westcon-Comstor Europe VP for services delivery and go to market. “OneSOC allows them to do precisely that, giving them a white-label, full-service capability that’s low risk, ready to deploy quickly and designed for the modern reality of mixed customer environments.”