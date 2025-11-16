Stream of the Day
Netflix Games debuts on TV
Subscribers can now access the Netflix Games catalogue on a TV using a smartphone as a controller.
Netflix Games has launched on TV, allowing subscribers to play a selection of games with a smartphone as a controller. The full catalogue was previously only available on mobile.
The streamer is adding new titles over the coming weeks, offering a mix of multiplayer and single-player options. Games can be launched from within the Netflix app, with the smartphone pairing automatically as a controller.
“Starting today, you can play games on your TV, using your phone as a controller – no setup needed, it’s as easy as streaming your favorite shows,” says Alain Tascan, president of Games at Netflix.
“You can now go from watching KPop Demon Hunters to playing Pictionary: Game Night without ever leaving Netflix. And for those who love to play anywhere and everywhere, we’re bringing even more games to your phone with our own special Netflix touch.”
The upcoming catalogue includes group-focused titles designed for shared play on the TV. Dead Man’s Party: A Knives Out Game places players in a murder mystery scenario featuring detective Benoit Blanc. The Party Games collection includes Lego Party!, Boggle Party, Party Crashers, Pictionary: Game Night, and Tetris Time Warp.
Netflix’s expansion into television-based gaming is part of its broader push to integrate interactive entertainment into its subscription service, positioning games alongside its existing film and series catalogue.
Netflix is adding options for individual mobile play, including Red Dead Redemption. The new Puzzled app features eight daily puzzle games featuring characters and themes from Emily in Paris, Stranger Things, and KPop Demon Hunters.
Netflix Games available on TV include:
- Boggle Party: A word-search game for up to eight players using phones or tablets. Players trace words on a letter grid, with points awarded for unique or longer entries. A solo mode is also available.
- Lego Party – A board-style party game featuring a range of short mini-games. Players move around the board and collect golden bricks while completing quick competitive challenges.
- Party Crashers: Fool Your Friends – A deduction game for three to six players. All but one participant receive the secret word; insiders give hints while the outsider attempts to blend in, and the group tries to identify the odd one out.
- Pictionary: Game Night – A digital version of the drawing game in which players sketch prompts on their phones and others attempt to guess as quickly as possible. Points are based on the speed of correct guesses.
- Tetris Time Warp – A variation of Tetris with time-warp challenges inspired by different eras of the game’s history. Each warp introduces era-specific rule changes that must be completed before returning to standard play.
- Dead Man’s Party: A Knives Out Game (coming soon)–A social deduction game set in the Knives Out universe, led by detective Benoit Blanc. Players take part in a mystery scenario where they must identify the culprit or avoid being revealed.