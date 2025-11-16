Netflix Games debuts on TV

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Subscribers can now access the Netflix Games catalogue on a TV using a smartphone as a controller.

Netflix Games has launched on TV, allowing subscribers to play a selection of games with a smartphone as a controller. The full catalogue was previously only available on mobile.

The streamer is adding new titles over the coming weeks, offering a mix of multiplayer and single-player options. Games can be launched from within the Netflix app, with the smartphone pairing automatically as a controller.

“Starting today, you can play games on your TV, using your phone as a controller – no setup needed, it’s as easy as streaming your favorite shows,” says Alain Tascan, president of Games at Netflix.

“You can now go from watching KPop Demon Hunters to playing Pictionary: Game Night without ever leaving Netflix. And for those who love to play anywhere and everywhere, we’re bringing even more games to your phone with our own special Netflix touch.”

The upcoming catalogue includes group-focused titles designed for shared play on the TV. Dead Man’s Party: A Knives Out Game places players in a murder mystery scenario featuring detective Benoit Blanc. The Party Games collection includes Lego Party!, Boggle Party, Party Crashers, Pictionary: Game Night, and Tetris Time Warp.

Netflix’s expansion into television-based gaming is part of its broader push to integrate interactive entertainment into its subscription service, positioning games alongside its existing film and series catalogue.

Netflix is adding options for individual mobile play, including Red Dead Redemption. The new Puzzled app features eight daily puzzle games featuring characters and themes from Emily in Paris, Stranger Things, and KPop Demon Hunters.

Netflix Games available on TV include: