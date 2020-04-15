Now for lamps that charge your phone

A good desk lamp makes the job at hand that much easier. And a desk lamp that can charge your phone can be even more useful. Melissa Davidson from The Lighting Warehouse says: “These LED desk lamps add a beautiful level of functionality to your desk that any workflow can only benefit from. Gone is the need for having messy charging cables lying around – now all you need to do is to lay or plug your smart phone in at the base of your desk lamp, and voila – your phone is neatly stored in its own specified place, and is being charged at the same time.”

She believes that LED lighting solutions are the way of the future: “LEDs are one of the most exciting developments in the lighting industry, largely due to the fact that they offer so many advantages when compared to their counterparts.”

The Lighting Warehouse now offers new multifunctional LED desk lamps:

The Ollie LED desk lamp (R999) comes with a Qi wireless charger for Qi-enabled cell phones. On this fitting – you can actually adjust the shades of white light between warm white and cool white. It is also dimmable, with a maximum lumen (lm) output of 300lm.

The Alfie LED desk lamp (R899) comes with a Qi wireless charger for Qi-enabled cell phones. On this fitting – you can actually adjust the shades of white light between warm white and cool white. It is also dimmable, with a max lm output of 300lm.

The Merrick LED desk lamp (R799) comes with a USB charger for cell phones. The fitting is dimmable, with a maximum light output of 300 lm. The fitting has a built-in brightness memory to automatically go back to the brightness it was set at the previous time the fitting was used. The Kelvin value of the LED is 4000K (cool white).

The Carter LED desk lamp (R599) comes with a USB charger for cell phones. The fitting is dimmable, with a maximum light output of 300lm. The fitting has a built-in brightness memory to automatically go back to the brightness it was set at the previous time the fitting was used. The Kelvin value of the LED is 4000K (cool white).

The Algy LED desk lamp (R399) comes with a USB charger for cell phones. The fitting has a 3-stage dimmer, with a maximum light output of 300lm. The Kelvin value of the LED is 4000K (cool white).

The Flynn LED desk lamp (R499) comes with a USB charger for cell phones, and it also has a 2,5-hour timer switch and a touch dimmer switch. You can adjust the Kelvin colour from 2700K, 4000K to 6000K with a single touch of a button. Maximum light output of the Flynn is 300lm, and the total power consumption is a mere 7w.

The Toby LED desk lamp (R599) is available in Black, White and Silver, and it comes with a USB charger for cell phones. It also has a 1-hour timer switch, and a touch dimmer switch. This fitting has three different mood settings that offer a change in Kelvin colour, from 3000K to 6000K. Maximum light output of the Toby is an amazing 470lm, and the total power consumption is only 7w.

Visit www.lightingwarehouse.co.za to find a store nearest to you, or to shop online for these products please visit: https://lightingwarehouse.co.za/product-category/indoor/desk-lamps/