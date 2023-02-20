Second Nokia tablet promises portable power

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

HMD Global has expanded its tablet portfolio with the T10, a compact, durable and family-friendly compact package.

The second Nokia tablet, Nokia T10, has been launched by HMD Global, promising a long-lasting and compact device for the family.

The company says it is engineered to last longer through a combination of durability, frequent security updates and guaranteed Android software upgrades, with Android 12 out of the box.

“We entered the tablet category with the Nokia T20 and have been encouraged by the positive feedback our fans and users have given us,” says Adam Ferguson, head of product marketing at HMD Global. “Nokia T10 delivers the same longevity and durability that made the T20 popular, but in a more compact design to make it even more versatile.”

The Nokia T10 features a bright 8” HD display and stereo speakers with OZO playback, making for clear sound and a detailed picture in most settings, from taking video calls from home or streaming TV shows on the move.

It also comes with a second screen feature to make it an expansion of a PC display, providing a convenient way to maximise productivity. It also uses Google Entertainment Space, a one-stop home for content where subscription services are consolidated.

Ideal for the whole family, it includes Google Kids Space, which features a library of content, including apps, games, books and videos which they can use to explore, learn and discover. It works with the Family Link app from Google, allowing users to guide kids’ experience by managing content, and setting screen time limits.

Face unlock adds a layer of personalised security to the Nokia T10, making personal data accessible with a glance. Mask Mode means one can also unlock Nokia T10 while wearing a face covering.

Nokia T10 stays up to date and secure for longer thanks to three versions of Android and three years of monthly security update . The solid, durable unibody polymer design made with a nano-textured finish helps hide the appearance of scratches, so the tablet looks new for longer. One can hand it down to younger family members when it’s time for a new device and it will still look fresh. A smooth, matt ceramic pearl coating shifts in colour depending on lighting conditions, making for a premium look at an affordable price point.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia T10 (Wi-Fi) is available from Takealot, priced from R2,999, and comes in 3/32 memory and storage configurations.

The Nokia T10 (LTE & Wi-Fi) is available from Takealot priced from R3,199 and comes in 3/32 memory and storage configurations.

