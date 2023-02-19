Escape ransomware attacks with Veeam Data Platform

Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash

Veeam Data promises to keep businesses running with advanced data security, recovery and hybrid cloud capabilities.

Veeam Software, a leader in modern data protection, has announced a new Data Platform, a single platform delivering more advanced data security, recovery and hybrid cloud capabilities. The Veeam Data Platform, which includes Veeam Backup & Replication (VBR) v12, provides best-in-class secure backup and fast reliable recovery that keeps business running. It brings together the latest features offered from Veeam into a single solution that is offered in three enterprise-grade editions for protecting Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes applications.

Veeam Data Platform delivers three key requirements to keep a business running: data security, data recovery and data freedom to backup and use data from anywhere without platform or cloud lock-in. There are three enterprise-grade editions: Foundation, Advanced

and Premium.

Veeam provided the following information on the new product:

All editions contain Veeam’s award winning VBR and Instant Recovery; Advanced and Premium editions also deliver advanced resiliency features including monitoring, analytics and recovery.

Foundation Edition

Offers the industry’s most complete data protection with VBR v12 which adds more than 500 new features and enhancements.



Advanced Edition

Combines VBR with Veeam ONE (ONE) to give customers deep, intelligent monitoring and observability to identify and resolve any backup or recovery problems before they begin.



Premium Edition

Offers ultimate enterprise Modern Data Protection and recovery capabilities as the premier offering with VBR, ONE and Veeam Recovery Orchestrator (VRO). Building on the other editions, Premium adds the full automation of complex data recovery processes with near-zero Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs) while automating testing and providing complete data resiliency with the confidence of one click recovery. Premium edition customers are also eligible for the new Veeam Ransomware Warranty which covers the cost of data recovery, up to $5 million dollars, in the event of a ransomware or cyber-attack.



“Organisations are more vulnerable than ever,” said Danny Allan, CTO and senior vice president of product strategy at Veeam. “Over the past twelve months, 85% of organisations were attacked at least once; up from 76% in last year.

“We understand IT leaders feel they aren’t sufficiently protected and as IT environments continue to grow more complex and demanding, it’s now obvious that Modern Data Protection must be integrated into the overall cyber preparedness plan.

“The Veeam Data Platform brings the best of Veeam solutions together to deliver a single platform with relentless security, reliable data recovery and trusted data freedom, and is designed to give our customers the choice to leverage the right solution that fits their needs and keeps their business running.”

All editions of Veeam Data Platform leverage the very latest backup and recovery technology of VBR v12 as its foundation.

For more information, visit www.veeam.com.