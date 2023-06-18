Photo by Bing Image Creator for Gadget

The PC and tablet market face further decline this year before a small rebound beginning next year, according to IDC.

Global PC and Tablet shipments are expected to reach 384.8-million in 2023, down 15.2% compared to last year, but the industry is then expected to recover.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, demand has continued to cool after a rough start to the year. Because many macroeconomic indicators worsened or remained unchanged in the past few months, the IDC lowered its forecast for the rest of the year. However, it expects the market to rebound in 2024 ,with global volumes reaching 403.1-million during the year and growing to 425-million by the end of 2027.

“As the global economy has continued to struggle, consumers have tightened spending and commercial buyers are delaying purchases,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers. “Consumer demand is at risk of perishing as they revert to pre-pandemic habits where the PC wasn’t at the center of their daily computing needs, However, commercial buying is expected to ramp up during 2024 and will help the PC market grow beyond pre-pandemic levels.”

“In the last two years, average selling prices (ASPs) have risen dramatically as a result of component shortages, inflation, logistics disruptions, and rapid product mix shifts,” said IDC research vice president of devices and displays Linn Huang. “With the shortage abruptly turning into surplus, we’ve seen prices come down due to liquidation and mix regression. We expect this to continue throughout the year with ASPs projected to decline 2.8% to $700. This would mark the first ASP decline for a full year since 2015.”

Notes:

Shipments include shipments to distribution channels or end users. OEM sales are counted under the company/brand under which they are sold.

Traditional PCs include Desktops, Notebooks, and Workstations and do not include Tablets or x86 Servers.

In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating IDC’s forecast for worldwide personal computing devices shipments by market segment (commercial and consumer) is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker gathers detailed market data in over 90 countries. The research includes historical and forecast trend analysis among other data.

