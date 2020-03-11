Nokia gets 007 boost

Nokia phones will get a big image boost when they appear in the new James Bond movie later this year, but the hype begins now. HMD Global, the maker of Nokia phones, has announced it is the official phone partner for the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die.

The film will feature several Nokia phones that are about to be released, including the first 5G Nokia smartphone, due out on 19 March.

In the lead up to the movie release, HMD Global has unveiled a first look at the new Nokia commercial. It features Lashana Lynch as Agent Nomi and will form part of the company’s largest-ever global marketing campaign, showcasing Nokia smartphones as “The Only Gadget You’ll Ever Need”. The advert is directed by BAFTA Award-winning director Amma Asante and inspired by No Time To Die.

The 90-second video released on Sunday 8 March reveals a glimpse of the new smartphones. It is filmed against the backdrop of the distinctive London skyline featuring St Paul’s and The Shard. Agent Nomi utilises the range of capabilities on her new Nokia smartphone, to complete her mission.

No Time To Die will feature a range of Nokia phones, forming part of an integrated campaign running across cinema, digital, social, OOH and retail which went live on 8 March, International Women’s Day. No Time To Die will open in November 2020.

The film also features the Nokia 7.2, which has a powerful 48MP triple camera with Quad Pixel technology and ZEISS Optics, and the iconic Nokia 3310. HMD Global says the film allows it to “demonstrate its status as a global provider of Android smartphones, showcasing its commitment to security, he film partnership allows speed and innovation, meeting the demands of the world’s toughest customers – MI6 agents”.

Lynch said: “My first phone was actually a Nokia 3210 when I was about ten years old. In retrospect, it was my smartphone of the 90’s. Being able to change the buttons and faces, whilst playing Snake blew my mind! So, after seeing how much Nokia smartphones have evolved over the years from my childhood to now, it’s exciting to play Nomi who helps unveil a new smartphone for this iconic brand.”

Amma Asante, the director of the ad, sayid: “I am always drawn to projects that portray women as strong and intellectual – the campaign script was beautifully crafted to present Nomi as a kick ass agent not afraid of going up against the bad guys and doing it with irreverent humour at the same time.”

Said Juho Sarvikas, HMD global chief product officer: “Following the announcement to postpone the movie launch to 12 November, we now have a really exciting year ahead of us in the build-up to this much-anticipated release. Few cultural properties place technology at the heart of their appeal quite like No Time To Die. The film’s commitment to innovation, paired with the amazing technology built into each Nokia smartphone, making our devices the only gadget that anyone – even a 00 agent – will ever need, makes this partnership a real force to be reckoned with.

“Trust, security and iconic quality design are the foundations every Nokia phone is built upon and our values reflect those of No Time to Die and the trailblazing new 00 agent, Nomi. We take great pride in making the latest technology accessible to everyone and look forward to doing this via our latest partnership”.