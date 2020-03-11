Featured
Nokia gets 007 boost
Nokia phones will get a big image boost when they appear in the new James Bond movie later this year, but the hype begins now. HMD Global, the maker of Nokia phones, has announced it is the official phone partner for the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die.
The film will feature several Nokia phones that are about to be released, including the first 5G Nokia smartphone, due out on 19 March.
In the lead up to the movie release, HMD Global has unveiled a first look at the new Nokia commercial. It features Lashana Lynch as Agent Nomi and will form part of the company’s largest-ever global marketing campaign, showcasing Nokia smartphones as “The Only Gadget You’ll Ever Need”. The advert is directed by BAFTA Award-winning director Amma Asante and inspired by No Time To Die.
The 90-second video released on Sunday 8 March reveals a glimpse of the new smartphones. It is filmed against the backdrop of the distinctive London skyline featuring St Paul’s and The Shard. Agent Nomi utilises the range of capabilities on her new Nokia smartphone, to complete her mission.
No Time To Die will feature a range of Nokia phones, forming part of an integrated campaign running across cinema, digital, social, OOH and retail which went live on 8 March, International Women’s Day. No Time To Die will open in November 2020.
The film also features the Nokia 7.2, which has a powerful 48MP triple camera with Quad Pixel technology and ZEISS Optics, and the iconic Nokia 3310. HMD Global says the film allows it to “demonstrate its status as a global provider of Android smartphones, showcasing its commitment to security, he film partnership allows speed and innovation, meeting the demands of the world’s toughest customers – MI6 agents”.
Lynch said: “My first phone was actually a Nokia 3210 when I was about ten years old. In retrospect, it was my smartphone of the 90’s. Being able to change the buttons and faces, whilst playing Snake blew my mind! So, after seeing how much Nokia smartphones have evolved over the years from my childhood to now, it’s exciting to play Nomi who helps unveil a new smartphone for this iconic brand.”
Amma Asante, the director of the ad, sayid: “I am always drawn to projects that portray women as strong and intellectual – the campaign script was beautifully crafted to present Nomi as a kick ass agent not afraid of going up against the bad guys and doing it with irreverent humour at the same time.”
Said Juho Sarvikas, HMD global chief product officer: “Following the announcement to postpone the movie launch to 12 November, we now have a really exciting year ahead of us in the build-up to this much-anticipated release. Few cultural properties place technology at the heart of their appeal quite like No Time To Die. The film’s commitment to innovation, paired with the amazing technology built into each Nokia smartphone, making our devices the only gadget that anyone – even a 00 agent – will ever need, makes this partnership a real force to be reckoned with.
“Trust, security and iconic quality design are the foundations every Nokia phone is built upon and our values reflect those of No Time to Die and the trailblazing new 00 agent, Nomi. We take great pride in making the latest technology accessible to everyone and look forward to doing this via our latest partnership”.
Tecno, Vivo, come to SA
It’s a major African smartphone brand, and now it has arrived in South Africa in hopes of shaking up the market, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
It is a household name in Nigeria and competes with the biggest brands in the world in Kenya, yet Tecno is literally and figuratively foreign to South Africa. That is about to change, with the first launch of a Tecno handset here. Transsion, the Chinese company that manufactures Tecno, made its formal move into South Africa on 5 March.
It announced three handsets, led by the Tecno Camon 12. The smartphone is likely to put the brand on the South African map, especially given the price tag for a high-specification handset.
For less than R3,000 upfront, it offers a triple-camera on the front, comprising a 16MP auto-focus, 8MP wide-angle and 2MP depth-sensing lens, and a 16MP selfie camera with an f/1.8 aperture, meaning its great for low-light conditions. The Front and rear cameras shoot video in high definition (1080p) at 30 frames per second.
The triple camera uses artificial intelligence (AI) for scene detection, as well as AI HDR, for optimising common shooting scenarios. The secondary lens offers both 120° super wide-angle shots and 2cm extreme macro photography.
A 4000mAh battery promises long life – at least a full day of typical use, but probably more. Storage comes in at 64GB and RAM at 4GB RAM, meaning smoother performance and more capability for simultaneous activity and fast game-play.
It looks good, with a colour gradient on the back shifting from gold to sky blue. Curved edges and a glossy finish mean it is smooth and comfortable to hold.
Ultimately, the phone represents the dramatic shift of high-end features to low-end phones. It means that the low-end – that is phones costing less than R3,000 – now look like phones that previously were firmly in the upper reaches of the mid-range, or phones costing up to R10,000.
Tech can help fill customer experience gap
By PAULA SARTINI, founder and CEO at BrandQuantum
Competition in today’s business landscape has never been fiercer. The market is saturated with brands and companies are competing for customers on a global landscape. At the same time, customers want to be delighted in every customer engagement and with so much choice, they aren’t afraid to move on to another brand that meets their expectations. This is driving the need for companies to implement technology solutions to meet customer expectations and deliver consistent brand experiences in every customer interaction.
Customer experience
Customer experience is the discipline of defining the step-by-step customer journey from marketing through sales and service. It describes the key capabilities, content, and interfaces that need to be present at each customer touchpoint and how those touchpoints work together to form a cohesive experience[1].
Customer experience is becoming the most critical factor in a company’s success. Walker Insights[2] anticipates that customer experience will overtake product and price as the most important consideration for selecting a brand by 2020. This is supported by the Forrester CX Index[3] which found that from 2011 to 2015, companies that scored near the top of the Index increased customer retention, had greater cross-selling opportunities and generated higher revenues than those companies that scored poorly on the index.
To meet evolving customer needs and improve customer experiences, companies need to implement technology solutions that can help accelerate them towards change, shift the way they traditionally do business and empower them to meet their changing customer’s needs.
Embracing technology to enhance customer experience
Various new technologies are coming to the fore, most notably automation, Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). However, while it may be tempting to implement these technologies to stay ahead of the competition, companies need to be strategic when implementing new technologies. Customer experience should be central to everything that companies do and technology should be implemented to help companies achieve their business objectives and meet their customer needs.
With this in mind, technology should not replace the human touch that employees deliver in customer interactions. These interactions are important in building brand trust as customers remember how they were treated. As such technology should be used to help employees deliver superior service by removing time-consuming repetitive tasks and providing the tools needed to help them make strategic decisions.
For example, several administrative functions that are performed regularly could be automated with technology so that employees don’t get bogged down handling mundane tasks. By implementing these technologies, employees would already have more time available to add strategic value to customers and the organisation. Further, technology should be used to provide the correct company information to employees regardless of the device they are using or where they are working from, in order to deliver a seamless service from anywhere in the world.
Customer data drives personalisation
Companies would also benefit from using the customer data they have collected over several years. New technologies such as ML enable companies to use big data to uncover customer trends, predict future behaviours and identify new opportunities. This data should be used to make informed business decisions and drive personalisation.
Customers are no longer impressed at receiving information with their name on the top of the email or SMS, they want to know that the companies they are engaging with understand them and know what they want. They are looking for personalised information and offerings based on their personal needs and purchasing patterns.
Technology is key to customer experience
Customer experience should be at the centre of everything companies do and technology should be used to enhance these customer experiences. As such, technology and customer data should be used to provide opportunities for employees to deliver superior customer experiences and build brand trust in every interaction as it is the human touch that will differentiate brands from each other.
Meeting and exceeding customer expectations is going to be one of the key challenges companies face in 2019. To overcome this they will need to embrace change, break down silos between divisions and put the customer at the centre of what they do. They will also need to implement technology solutions that enable them to meet the needs of their technology savvy customers while, at the same time, focusing on building trust with these customers. Technology is key to businesses success today, and those that haven’t implemented digital technologies as yet, need to start now if they want to exist in the future.