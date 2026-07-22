Helix explores a mysterious world

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‘Descent N Ascent’, a new monochrome game, combines exploration and ability-based puzzles in a search of a lost civilisation.

A new puzzle adventure, Helix: Descent N Ascent, takes players into a world filled with ancient ruins, unusual powers and traces of a lost civilisation.

The game launches today (23 July 2026) on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The monochrome art style draws inspiration from black-and-white indie comics of the 1980s, manga from the 1990s and Franco-Belgian comics of the 1970s.

The story begins in a dark world, where the protagonist encounters a mysterious figure who looks identical but opposes every move. Questions surrounding the double form part of a narrative about memory, solitude and identity.

Players can discover new abilities as they progress. Different combinations allow them to manipulate the environment, solve puzzles and open previously inaccessible routes.

Combat does not form the main focus. Exploration and environmental problem-solving drive the adventure, with each new ability changing how players can move through the world.

The soundtrack is composed by Jim Guthrie, whose previous work includes Sword & Sworcery, Below and Nobody Saves the World.

Where to playHelix: Descent N Ascent

Helix: Descent N Ascent, developed by Belgian indie studio Badass Mongoose, is available on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The release follows an earlier delay that gave the development team more time to add content and polish the Nintendo Switch version. The decision followed feedback received through the game’s demo.