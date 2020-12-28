New look, new tech, for Audi A5 and S5

The Audi A5 Sportback, A5 Coupé and S5 Cabriolet now feature a cutting-edge MMI touch operating concept. In the updated Audi S5 Sportback, Coupé and Cabriolet, the 3.0 TFSI engine continues to offer a sportier and performance-led drive. Further to this, all variants within the Audi A5 and S5 model range now offer fully integrated connectivity functions with Audi connect, thereby enabling safety and service; security and convenience as well real-time infotainment functions to the driving experience.

Audi provided the following details:

The exterior design

Elements of the new design language from the full-size class characterize the sporty aesthetics of the updated Audi A5 and S5. The first generation fascinated with its sporty and harmonious body line. The second generation added new, sharper accents. Now Audi has significantly revised the exterior, with the front end, in particular, exuding an even more powerful resolve. The single frame with the honeycomb grille is flatter and somewhat wider. Ventilation slits above the grille are reminiscent of the classic Audi Sport Quattro from 1984. A bold blade forms the lower edge of the bumper, which features larger air inlets. A new sill provides for a slimmer appearance when viewed from the side; a diffuser insert with trapezoidal tailpipes makes the back of the car look wider. All body and engine variants in the range roll off the assembly line with Matrix LED headlights with LED rear lights featuring dynamic turn signals, as standard.

The exterior design is available in two options, a standard variant in the entry level model and the S line trim line across the range.

The standard model offers:

17 inch cast aluminium wheels

Door sills with aluminium inserts in the front

Black matte radiator grille with a chrome frame

Black matte grained side air intakes and rear diffuser

Tailpipe trims in aluminium silver matte and a bar tailgate in chrome

The S line models will offer a differentiated exterior design which includes:

18 inch cast aluminium wheels

Front sills with aluminium inserts, illuminated and with S lettering

S line emblem on the front fenders

Widened side skirts in body colour finish

Sports suspension

S line specific radiator grille in titanium black and chrome framed

Side air inlets in matt black grained with matt aluminium silver

S line specific rear diffuser in titanium black matt

Rear trim in aluminium silver matt and bar tailgate in chrome

The S models also come with their own unique look which includes:

19 inch S style contrast grey wheels

Red brake calipers

Exterior mirror housings in aluminium look

Larger rear spoiler

S model bumpers

S sports suspension

On the interior, standard seats are available with leather / leatherette upholstery in five different shades. The exterior lines are now freely combinable with the S line interior package which adds sports seats with fine Nappa leather and S embossing at an additional cost. Customers can also choose from 12 exterior paint finishes, including the new shade district green, metallic.