Movie of the Week
Netflix premieres its first Saudi animation
Masameer the Movie, the first Saudi animation on Netflix, is based on a popular YouTube series.
Netflix has started streaming Masameer the Movie, the first Saudi animated movie. It is based on a popular YouTube series that has captured the imagination of its audience for years, also produced by Myrkott.
Following its success in theatres, Netflix is now streaming the movie with subtitles in over 30 languages, making it available to more than 167 million viewers in 190 countries.
The Saudi animation sees Dana, a Saudi girl with a passion for robots and artificial intelligence, embark on a journey to create good in the world, using robotics. Meanwhile, three friends, Saad, Saltooh and Kalb, hit rock bottom and go on a journey of their own to prove themselves to society, by becoming crime-fighting superheroes.
Masameer the Movie is directed by Malik Nejer and produced by Abdul Aziz AlMuzaini. Voiceover artists include Abdulaziz AlShehri, Mazroa AlMazroa, Ibraheem AlKhairallah, Shahad AlAhmari and Yusuf AlDakhil.
Movie of the Week
Best F1 driver in history gets Netflix documentary
Juan Manuel Fangio is known as the best F1 driver in history, and his life is outlined in A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story on Netflix, released today.
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio seeks to get inside the mind of the legend throughout his career and personal life. It aims to offer an insight into what led him and other drivers to risk their lives racing in cars that flew at the same speeds as today, but with minimal safety precautions and where many do not make it to the end of the season.
The film was inspired by a study conducted in 2016 by the University of Sheffield that determined that Juan Manuel Fangio is the best F1 driver in history.
The film was directed by Francisco Macri and is available to stream now on Netflix.
Movie of the Week
The Gentlemen – Now in cinema
Hugh Grant, and Matthew McConaughey star in a film about a UK-based cannabis empire, the criminal underworld, blackmailers and overall shady characters.
When American expat Mickey Pearson decides to sell off his UK-based cannabis empire, it triggers chaos throughout the criminal underworld, entangling a host of blackmailers, schemers and other shady characters.
Classic Guy Ritchie action-comedy starring Hugh Grant, Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Dockery, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell and Jeremy Strong.
The Gentleman releases on 6 March in 2D at Ster Kinekor. Book here.