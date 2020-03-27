Netflix premieres its first Saudi animation

Netflix has started streaming Masameer the Movie, the first Saudi animated movie. It is based on a popular YouTube series that has captured the imagination of its audience for years, also produced by Myrkott.

Following its success in theatres, Netflix is now streaming the movie with subtitles in over 30 languages, making it available to more than 167 million viewers in 190 countries.

The Saudi animation sees Dana, a Saudi girl with a passion for robots and artificial intelligence, embark on a journey to create good in the world, using robotics. Meanwhile, three friends, Saad, Saltooh and Kalb, hit rock bottom and go on a journey of their own to prove themselves to society, by becoming crime-fighting superheroes.

Masameer the Movie is directed by Malik Nejer and produced by Abdul Aziz AlMuzaini. Voiceover artists include Abdulaziz AlShehri, Mazroa AlMazroa, Ibraheem AlKhairallah, Shahad AlAhmari and Yusuf AlDakhil.