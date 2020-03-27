Featured
The horror! First Showmax Original movie for SA
The first ever Showmax Original movie, Rage, arrives in South Africa next week, with its sites firmly set on fans of horror movies.
The story revolves a group of school-leavers who descend on a tiny coastal town to celebrate their freedom. It is clearly inspired by the Rage festival that goes down in December ever year at various South African coastal resort towns, in an annual display of drunken and disorderly behaviour by teenagers who have just completed their final year of school.
Roxy, Sihle, Kyle, Leon, Tamsyn and Neo party on the beach and drink themselves silly every night. Two townsfolk, Hermien and her son Albert, are welcoming – too welcoming. To make matters even weirder, the 70-something Hermien is heavily pregnant.
On a psychedelic trip on the beach, the friends witness a disturbing birth ritual, which could be a hallucination, or not. Soon, fertility figurines start to appear at random places. What is supposed to be the best holiday of their lives, turns to horror as the teenagers are picked off … one by one.
Rage is directed by Jaco Bouwer, a multi-award-winning theatre director who’s one of three Best Director nominees in the drama series category at the 2020 SAFTAs, for Dwaalster. His short film, this country is lonely, premiered at International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2018. He also directed Die Spreeus, one of the 10 most-watched local series on Showmax in 2019.
Nicole Fortuin, whose previous film, Flatland, opened the Berlin Panorama, stars as Tamsyn. The Girl From St Agnes’ breakout stars Jane de Wet and Tristan de Beer are Roxy and Kyle; two-time Silwerskerm winner Carel Nel (Dwaalster, Hum, Slaaf) is Albert; Sihle Mnqwazana, who co-wrote and acted in The Fall, a New York Times critic’s choice play, plays Neo; Shalima Mkongi (Isithembiso, Nkululeko, Keeping Score) is Sihle; and Fiesta, Kanna and Fleur du Cape nominee David Viviers (Kanarie) plays Leon.
Rage will be available only on Showmax, from Tuesday, 31 March 2020.
Featured
SA cellphones to be tracked to fight coronavirus
Several countries are tracking cellphones to understand who may have been exposed to coronavirus-infected people. South Africa is about to follow suit, writes BRYAN TURNER
From Israel to South Korea, governments and cell networks have been implementing measures to trace the cellphones of coronavirus-infected citizens, and who they’ve been around. The mechanisms countries have used have varied.
In Iran, citizens were encouraged to download an app that claimed to diagnose COVID-19 with a series of yes or no questions. The app also tracked real-time location with a very high level of accuracy, provided by the GPS sensor.
In Germany, all cellphones on Deutsche Telekom are being tracked through cell tower connections, providing a much coarser location, but a less invasive method of tracking. The data is being handled by the Robert Koch Institute, the German version of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Taiwan, those quarantined at home are tracked via an “electronic fence”, which determines if users leave their homes.
In South Africa, preparations have started to track cellphones based on cell tower connections. The choice of this method is understandable, as many South Africans may either feel an app is too intrusive to have installed, or may not have the data to install the app. This method also allows more cellphones, including basic feature phones, to be tracked.
This means that users can be tracked on a fairly anonymised basis, because these locations can be accurate to about 2 square kilometers. Clearly, this method of tracking is not meant to monitor individual movements, but rather gain a sense of who’s been around which general area.
This data could be used to find lockdown violators, if one considers that a phone connecting in Hillbrow for the first 11 days of lockdown, and then connecting in Morningside for the next 5, likely indicates a person has moved for an extended period of time.
Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said that South African network providers have agreed to provide government with location data to help fight COVID-19.
Details on how the data will be used, and what it will used to determine, are still unclear.
Featured
Cyber attacks intensify as SA turns to remote working
South African networks face a 10-fold increase in attacks as workforces shift to remote access, says Kaspersky
South Africa saw a sharp spike in network attacks from 15 to21 March 2020, with affected devices increasing in number from the usual average of 25,000 to peak at about 310,000, reports Kaspersky. The peak coincides with a massive increase in remote working in response to national emergency containment measures aimed at flattening the curve of spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.
“The region is seeing an increase in attempts to break into the organisations systems to establish control over them, sabotage their work, or access sensitive information,” says Maher Yamout, senior security researcher for the global research and analysis team at Kaspersky. “Remote working provides cybercriminals a prime opportunity to target devices, especially those that don’t necessarily have adequate IT security measures in place.
“Such a spike recorded, although temporary, leads us to believe that cybercriminals have keenly been focused on the region given the current circumstances – have been on the lookout for vulnerable devices to exploit – and likely due to the rapid increase in remote working protocols that have been initiated during this timeframe, especially since the growth in attacks continued until the weekend.”
The attack types used varied. A third of them were attempting to penetrate the network with brute forcing of passwords – repetitive attempts at various password combinations. This technique is very common and often works well with weak or repetitively used passwords or poorly configured systems.
Kaspersky, along with other market commentators, have recently shared advice linked to working from home strategies and the important security elements to consider, as this practice becomes more standard for many businesses in light of the global pandemic.
Read more about how company data faces a huge challenge.
“Observing the statistics of network attacks for the past two months, we’ve never seen the numbers going above 45,000 attacks a day, while the last week saw this number reaching over 300,000,” says Yamout. “It certainly reinforces the need to institute critical security measures for remote working strategies, to ensure effective protection. However, with the spike dropping again, such advice is likely being onboarded and taken seriously.”
Kaspersky shares a recap of top tips employees can follow when working remotely:
- Make use of a VPN to connect securely to the corporate network
- Use multi-factor authentication wherever possible
- Ensure all corporate devices – including mobiles, laptops and tablets are protected with adequate security software
- Segregate your personal devices/life from corporate computers
- Ensure the latest available updates are installed regularly
- Only use corporate-approved teleconferencing software
-
Practice
basic cybersecurity rules:
- Do not click on emails from strangers or unknown sources
- Do not open attachments received from unknown senders
- Make use of strong passwords only
- Do not share passwords
- Don’t connect to unprotected or public Wi-Fi