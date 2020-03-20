Movie of the Week
Best F1 driver in history gets Netflix documentary
Juan Manuel Fangio is known as the best F1 driver in history, and his life is outlined in A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story on Netflix, released today.
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio seeks to get inside the mind of the legend throughout his career and personal life. It aims to offer an insight into what led him and other drivers to risk their lives racing in cars that flew at the same speeds as today, but with minimal safety precautions and where many do not make it to the end of the season.
The film was inspired by a study conducted in 2016 by the University of Sheffield that determined that Juan Manuel Fangio is the best F1 driver in history.
The film was directed by Francisco Macri and is available to stream now on Netflix.
The Gentlemen – Now in cinema
Hugh Grant, and Matthew McConaughey star in a film about a UK-based cannabis empire, the criminal underworld, blackmailers and overall shady characters.
When American expat Mickey Pearson decides to sell off his UK-based cannabis empire, it triggers chaos throughout the criminal underworld, entangling a host of blackmailers, schemers and other shady characters.
Classic Guy Ritchie action-comedy starring Hugh Grant, Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Dockery, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell and Jeremy Strong.
The Gentleman releases on 6 March in 2D at Ster Kinekor. Book here.
Parasite – Now showing in SA
The multi Oscar-award winning Korean film, Parasite, is now screening at Ster-Kinekor cinemas nationwide.
All unemployed, Ki-taek’s family takes a peculiar interest in the wealthy and glamorous Parks for their livelihood, until they get entangled in an unexpected incident.
Parasite won 4 Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director at this year’s ceremony. The film was directed by Bong Joon-ho, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Han Jin-won.
It has grossed over $234 million worldwide on a production budget of about $11 million, and has become one of the highest-grossing South Korean films.
To find out more about the film’s screening times at Ster Kinekor, click here.