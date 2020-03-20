Best F1 driver in history gets Netflix documentary

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio seeks to get inside the mind of the legend throughout his career and personal life. It aims to offer an insight into what led him and other drivers to risk their lives racing in cars that flew at the same speeds as today, but with minimal safety precautions and where many do not make it to the end of the season.

The film was inspired by a study conducted in 2016 by the University of Sheffield that determined that Juan Manuel Fangio is the best F1 driver in history.

The film was directed by Francisco Macri and is available to stream now on Netflix.