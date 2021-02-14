Netflix confirms Lupin Part 2

Following the success of Lupin, which was the first French series to debut on Netflix’s top 10 and currently occupies the top spot in over 10 countries, Part 2 has been confirmed to be in development.

Part 1 of Lupin consisted of 5 episodes which are available to watch currently. Part 2 will complete season 1 with the remaining 5 episodes.

Lupin features Omar Sy as Assane Diop, who is on a mission to avenge his father. His father died in prison after being framed by Diop’s boss, Hubert Pellegrini (played by Hervé Pierre), for the theft of a diamond necklace. Decades after his father’s death, Diop is inspired by Maurice Leblanc’s classic novels to become a master of disguise and trickery like Leblanc’s character Arsène Lupin — to expose the Pellegrini family’s own crimes.

Part 2 is set to continue off where the first 5 episodes left, with Netflix stating that all 10 episodes being filmed at the same time. This means the original cast who were present at the end of the fifth episode will still be present.

The casting of Lupin includes:

Omar Sy Hervé Pierre Nicole Garcia Clotilde Hesme Ludivine Sagnier Antoine Gouy Shirine Boutella Soufiane Guerrab

Part 2 was created by George Kay in collaboration with François Uzan and directed by Ludovic Bernard (episodes 6 &7) and Hugo Gélin (episodes 8,9 & 10)

The first part of Lupin is streaming currently on Netflix and, Part 2 will be released later in 2021.