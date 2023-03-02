MWC: This security camera gets power over the air

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Ossia demonstrated a wirelessly powered security cam to the public for the first time at Mobile World Congress this week.

At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona this week, the Archos Cota Wireless Power Security Camera was demonstrated to the public for the first time.

Ossia is the company behind Cota Real Wireless Power, a patented technology that delivers power over-the-air, at a distance, and without the need for line-of-sight. The Archos cameras are designed to be easy to install without the need for batteries, wiring, or manual charging.

Aossia provided the following information on the features of the system:

Automatically delivers power over the air, without the need for user intervention, batteries, or wiring;

Does not require frequent battery changes or wired charging;

Can be placed in hard to access locations, to discourage tampering; can easily be moved;

Can power multiple security cameras simultaneously.

“This is the world’s first wirelessly powered security system,” says Jennifer Grenz, CMO and CRO of Ossia. “Security camera batteries are expensive, inconvenient, and notoriously die at the worst time. The Archos Cota Wireless Power Security Camera works consistently and reliably, and receives power automatically, without worry of dead or low-charge batteries leaving expensive property vulnerable.”

The camera system is claimed to come with everything a business needs to set up wirelessly powered security camera systems throughout a workplace. Ossia is offering two bundles for pre-order. The first bundle is made for commercial spaces that are about 600 to 800 square feet and includes one Cota Transmitter and three cameras. The second bundle is designed for larger commercial spaces of about 800 to 1,200 square feet and includes two Cota Transmitters and six cameras.

The cameras can be placed anywhere within 30 feet of the transmitters, and do not need to be in line of sight of each other. The system transmits power through glass, sheet rock, and wood – though not brick or cement. The transmitter and cameras can be in separate rooms or spaces. This product is designed as an indoor security system, and is managed through the cloud.