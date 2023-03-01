MWC: Tecno makes Barcelona debut

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The leading smartphone brand in Nigeria has showcased two new smartphones, including a foldable, at Mobile World Congress.

Tecno, best known as one of West and East Africa’s dominant smartphone brands, has made its first appearance at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona.

It has launched its first foldable smartphone, the Phantom V Fold, as well as the Spark 10 Pro selfie phone. Along with its smartphone portfolio, which has made it the dominant brand in Nigeria, it unveiled the Megabook S1 2023 laptop with the latest Intel Core processor, and showcased its diverse AIoT digital ecosystem.

TECNO demonstrated the capabilities of its wide-ranging AIoT ecosystem.

Tecno provided the following information on its new devices:

PHANTOM V Fold: A Powerful Premium Foldable Smartphone

As the newest product from TECNO’s premium smartphone sub-brand PHANTOM, the device promises to level up the premium smart foldable experience with a series of self-developed technologies, key collaborations and innovative design features.

PHANTOM V Fold will be the world’s first left-right foldable smartphone to be powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9000+ processor. The dual-SIM, dual 5G processor customised especially for the device is produced by an advanced TSMC 4nm manufacturing process and delivers outstandingly smooth foldable device performance with low power consumption.

PHANTOM V Fold elevates the premium foldable experience with innovative technologies and stylish design.

The phone will also be equipped with an ultra-clear 5-lens photography system, including a 50MP main camera with a super light-sensitive custom sensor, a further two rear lenses, as well as two front lenses. The system creates an exciting photography experience made possible by the phone’s folding design, from enhanced rear-camera selfies to more immersive large-screen video calling.

In addition to being on display at TECNO’s MWC booth, PHANTOM V Fold is also be the only foldable device equipped with the Dimensity 9000+ processor on display at MediaTek’s MWC booth, as part of TECNO’s interactions with its various strategic partners at the exhibition.



SPARK 10 Pro: A Glow-Up for Selfies and Performance



SPARK 10 Pro, the superior model of the brand-new SPARK Series, also makes its debut at MWC. Tailored for Gen Z, this device is distinguished by its young and trendy design, advanced selfie capability, and strong performance in its target section.

SPARK 10 Pro features a 32MP ultra-clear glowing selfie front camera with dual flash for capturing amazing selfies in any light, as well as a 50MP rear camera.

Besides superior selfies, SPARK 10 Pro’s powerful MediaTek Helio G88 gaming processor creates an amazing experience for gamers and a super smooth user experience for daily use, while its unique hard-wearing starry glass back panel creates a glossy finish that is comfortable in the hand.

With these features, SPARK 10 Pro is perfect for trendsetters looking to express their vibrant, youthful energy.

MEGABOOK S1: Updated with the Latest Intel Processor

Also on show at TECNO’s booth is the premium flagship MEGABOOK S1 laptop. First launched in December 2022, the device has been newly equipped with the latest 13th-gen Intel Core processor, while its weight of just 1.35kg (2.97lbs) and a thickness of only 13.5mm (0.53″) make powerful computing at home and on the go more effortless than ever.

MEGABOOK S1 2023 is equipped with PC SwiftTransfer through hand gesture, which support TECNO’s new generation OneLeap connection, data sharing, file management, multi-screen collaboration and reverse network sharing across TECNO’s digital ecosystem. As a result, users can enjoy deeper integration between their devices and a more comprehensive digital experience.

TECNO’s booth on the brand’s debut at MWC Barcelona 2023.

MWC 2023: A Showcase of TECNO Innovation

Starting in 2019, TECNO began its push to build a digital ecosystem with the launch of its AIoT strategy, aimed at revolutionizing the digital lifestyle of target consumers and inspiring them in their lives. With this vision, TECNO’s AIoT business has evolved rapidly to a lineup that includes smart wearables, smart audio products, laptops, smart home devices and more. TECNO is showcasing the value of its digital ecosystem, which is centered around its smartphones and laptops, at MWC 2023.

Besides smartphones and the smart business MEGABOOK S1 2023 laptop, TECNO is presenting the MEGABOOK Series laptops, smart personal devices including True 1 and Ultimate 1 TWS earbuds; and a security WiFi camera and WiFi router from the smart home device lineup.

By marking its first appearance at MWC with the launch of an outstanding new device and showcasing its extensive AIoT product range, TECNO says, it is underlining its confidence in its position as a rising star in the industry, driven by its “Stop At Nothing” philosophy and a commitment to customer-centric innovation.