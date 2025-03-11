MWC 2025: Belkin unveils travel-ready range

Photo supplied.

At MWC in Barcelona, the tech brand released travel tech products ranging from over-ear audio to ‘responsible power solutions’.

A goal of 100% carbon neutrality defined a new range of travel-ready tech showcased last week at the ShowStoppers event during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The new additions, says Belkin, highlight its commitment to design excellence, sustainability, and quality as it aims for 100% carbon neutrality in its offices and operations, with the ultimate goal of carbon neutrality across its entire business by 2030. Two years after beginning its transition to using 72-75% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials in its products, Belkin says, it has converted over 350 products and replaced 432 metric tons of virgin plastics with PCR materials.

This year, several of Belkin’s most popular chargers and cables will receive updated product housing materials that consist of 85-90% PCR in line with a “commitment to find more responsible ways to build products”. The new accessories will be certified by the Global Recycling Standard and sold in plastic-free packaging. This initiative is estimated to reduce CO2-eq emissions for these product housing materials by up to 85%.

Belkin announced the following travel-ready tech at ShowStoppers (as provided by Belkin):

Charge Anytime, Anywhere

BoostCharge Power Bank with Display (10K and 20K)

Photo supplied .



Designed for reliable power on-the-go, this new power bank features a durable, detachable 15cm cable for charging a device or the power bank itself. The digital display ensures clear battery level tracking, while pass-through charging keeps devices powered. Offered in both 10K and 20K options, the 10K option features two USB-C ports, while the 20K option offers two USB-C ports plus an added USB-A port for legacy devices.

The power bank can deliver a maximum power of 20W when a single USB-C port is in use and a total of 15W shared power when both ports are in use (USB-A 18W). Available in black, white, pink, blue, and sand.

Availability and Impact:

10K: the equivalent of 4.71187 plastic water bottles saved; 0.324 CO 2 e (kg) savings

20K: the equivalent of 6.915 plastic water bottles saved; 0.477 CO 2 e (kg) savings

Available beginning May 2025

10K: 29,99 € / £24.99

20K: 44,99 € / £34.99

BoostCharge Power Bank with Integrated Cable (10K and 20K)



Photo supplied .

Perfect for travel, this power bank is offered in both 10K and 20K options and supports up to 20W (10K) and 30W (20K) Power Delivery (PD) fast charging. Built-in USB-C cable delivers convenient, fast charging while in transit, while additional USB-C and USB-A ports (20K) allow for charging multiple devices simultaneously. Available in black, white, blue and pink.

Availability and Impact:

10K: the equivalent of 3.98437 plastic water bottles saved; 0.274 CO 2 e savings (kg)

20K: the equivalent of 7.21875 plastic water bottles saved; 0.498 CO 2 e savings (kg)

Available beginning April 2025

10K: $39.99 / 29,99 € / £24.99

20K: 44,99 € / £34.99

BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Wireless Travel Pad (3-in-1)

Photo supplied .



A must-have for travelers, this versatile 3-in-1 charger works as a flat pad or folds into a stand. It delivers 15W fast wireless charging for iPhone/Qi2 devices, 5W for Apple Watch, and 5W for earbuds. Qi2 magnetic technology ensures secure, efficient charging while preserving battery life.

Availability and Impact:

The equivalent of 7.33125 plastic water bottles saved; 0.506 CO 2 e savings (kg)

Available now in select markets worldwide

$129.99 / 129,99 € / £119.99

Travel Tech Organiser

Photo supplied .



Designed to keep travel essentials in check, this compact, water-resistant nylon case features secure zippers, a self-standing shape, and a structured interior with elastic mesh, zipped compartments, and dedicated spaces for power banks, chargers, adapters, USB drives, cables, an AirTag loop, and even a pen. Size: 12.5 x 18 x 8 cm (H x W x D).

Availability:

Late Q2 2025

24,99 € / £19.99

All-Day Comfort with SoundForm Surround

SoundForm Surround

Photo supplied .



Engineered for comfort and performance, these foldable, extendable over-ear headphones feature Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for clear calls and immersive sound. With 60-hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.4, multipoint connectivity for dual-device pairing, and a 3.5mm audio jack for wired listening, SoundForm Surround is perfect for daily use and travel.

Availability and Impact:

The equivalent of 8.35312 plastic water bottles saved; 0.576 CO 2 e savings (kg)

Available now in select markets worldwide

$39.99 / 39,99 € / £29.99

Connectivity, Simplified with the Pro GaN Dock

Photo supplied .

11-in-1 Pro GaN Dock

With its sleek, space-saving design, the 11-in-1 Pro GaN Dock provides seamless connectivity and multi-platform compatibility, offering up to 150W of GaN power in a compact, clutter-free form. The dock features a wide array of ports, including support for up to three external displays at up to 4K@60Hz, or single displays up to 8K@30Hz (Windows only) or 4K@120Hz – perfect for multimedia professionals and multitaskers. Includes 1 x USB-A, 4 x USB-C, 2 x HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, SD and MicroSD slots, and 3.5mm audio, delivering comprehensive support for peripherals and accessories. 10Gbps transfer speeds allow quick uploads of large image and video files.

Availability and Impact:

The equivalent of 19.4625 plastic water bottles saved; 1.342 CO 2 e savings (kg)

Available now in select markets worldwide

$199.99 / 199,99 € / £189.99