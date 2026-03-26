Gadget of the Week: AI takes the Honors

The Honor Magic8 Pro uses AI to guide shortcuts, settings, photos and security checks, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

The new Honor Magic8 Pro smartphone treats AI as part of the user experience, rather than as a trick tucked away in a corner for showing off to friends. As such, it keeps popping up in ordinary use, from screen suggestions and quick access tools to photo assistance and checks for deepfakes.

That gives the phone a different feel from many premium handsets.

I found the software especially useful when digging for a buried setting, or finding a photo without the usual trawl through digital minedumps.

Honor has even given that AI focus a physical presence, in the form of a dedicated AI Button on the side frame below the volume controls. A double press launches the camera, a long press calls up the YOYO Agent for voice tasks, and the button can be remapped for other AI functions.

At times, though, the interface becomes a little, shall we say, eager? The phone keeps putting suggestions and tools in front of the user, which can leave the screen feeling busier than it should on a flagship device.

Despite this, the software on the Magic8 Pro makes for a far more compelling sales pitch than the usual camera sermon about megapixels.

Still, Honor has given the phone the camera hardware to back up the talk. The Magic8 Pro comes with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 200-megapixel Ultra Night Telephoto camera, while the front carries a 50-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera paired with a 3D depth-sensing camera for secure facial recognition.

The telephoto gets much of the attention, thanks to 3.7x optical zoon. Long-range shots hold together well, low-light scenes bring up more detail than one usually gets from a phone, and the zoom alone is a good reason to buy the device.

The main camera does its share of the work. It delivers strong images with good detail and balanced colour, while the ultra-wide adds to the versatility of the camera: shoot wide, shoot close, or reach into the distance, and the results are consistently strong.

Video is stronger than the camera count alone suggests. The front camera records in 4K at up to 60 frames a second, while the rear camera system goes up to 4K at 120fps, and Honor adds Audio Zoom to bring the microphones closer to the subject as you zoom in.

The Magic8 Pro runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, with MagicOS 10, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage in the South African version, which gives it both speed and headroom.

In regular use, the phone feels quick and polished. Apps open fast, multitasking runs smoothly, and the whole system has the speed needed to keep all that software from becoming a burden.

That speed, in turn, gives the AI layer room to do its work, meaning prompts are not met with lags or loading spinners.

The display is a 6.71-inch LTPO OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and Honor adds AI Eye Comfort and 4320Hz PWM dimming, to save our eyes when we spend a long stretch reading, browsing or editing photos.

Honor also includes what it calls AI Defocus technology, aimed at reducing eye fatigue over longer periods of use.

The screen is bright, sharp and smooth, with the kind of rich colour and crisp detail expected at this price. Video looks superb, text stays clean, and the front of the device felt expensive even before I opened the camera.

Battery life is exceptional. Honor gives the Magic8 Pro a 7,100mAh silicon-carbon battery, along with 100W wired charging and 80W wireless charging, which places it among the more serious endurance players in the premium class.

That silicon-carbon chemistry helps pack more capacity into a slimmer frame than a conventional battery would allow. In practice, the phone keeps going for a couple of days in normal use, and for at least a working day when making continual use of the bright display, heavy camera processing and software that keeps offering assistance.

Photo courtesy Honor.

The physical device feels premium in the hand, with the kind of finish one expects at this level.

Honor has also packed in the kind of extras one expects in this category, like NanoCrystal Shield protection, dual 3D biometric unlocking, and water and dust resistance rated at IP68 and IP69K. That gives the phone some real toughness to go with the polished finish.

Honor has especially excelled, though, in giving the AI story a more serious side. With fake media moving from fringe concern to ordinary nuisance, deepfake detection and voice-cloning detection have more use in daily life than many of the novelty tools usually attached to AI.

That said, the software could still do with a lighter touch. The Magic OS has plenty of genuine ability, but the interface can feel crowded during a normal working day.

I enjoyed the practical side of the AI most when it shortened the route to a task or improved a photo without fuss. In particular, once I had built up a trove of visual treasure, finding photos proved more efficient than on any other smartphone I’ve used.

How much does it cost?

The Honor Magic8 Pro starts at a recommended retail price of R27,999.

Does it make a difference?

The Magic8 Pro gives the flagship smartphone a different focus by putting AI into the daily experience of using the phone, while backing that up with strong battery life, excellent zoom photography, a full-strength camera system and first-rate performance.

What are the biggest negatives?

• The interface can feel too busy.

• Honor’s software has brains and flair, but a lighter hand would have lifted the whole experience.

What are the biggest positives?

• AI in daily use often cuts out wasted steps.

• Battery life is excellent, and the charging speeds support that strength.

• The camera system, from ultra-wide to main sensor to telephoto, gives the phone real flagship clout.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.