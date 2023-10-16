MTN refines fibre service

Image created by Microsoft Bing Image Creator, based on a prompt produced by Gadget.

Five years after the arrival of Supersonic fibre-to-the-home, it has relaunched as MTN Fibre, with pricing from R349 a month.

MTN SA has launched a new fibre offering, pairing high-speed internet with high reliability from R349 per month, including router and installation.

The rebranding of its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) service comes five years after the launch of Supersonic, which marked its entry in to the FTTH market.

“MTN Fibre is redefining the way our customers connect and communicate in an increasingly digitised world”, says Bertus Van Der Vyver, MTN SA GM for residential.

Accordimng to MTN, key benefits of MTN Fibre include:

Super-fast internet speeds: In areas covered by fibre, customers can enjoy download speeds of up to 1Gbps and upload speeds of up to 500Mbps. Customers can multitask, stream in 4K or 8K, and connect multiple devices without any lag.

In areas covered by fibre, customers can enjoy download speeds of up to 1Gbps and upload speeds of up to 500Mbps. Customers can multitask, stream in 4K or 8K, and connect multiple devices without any lag. Enhanced reliability: Fibre optic connectivity is not affected by the adverse weather conditions, always ensuring a stable and consistent connection.

Fibre optic connectivity is not affected by the adverse weather conditions, always ensuring a stable and consistent connection. Uninterrupted entertainment: Families can experience a world of entertainment by streaming and binge-watching high-definition content on multiple devices simultaneously, online gaming, and making video calls.

Families can experience a world of entertainment by streaming and binge-watching high-definition content on multiple devices simultaneously, online gaming, and making video calls. Working from home: Elevate your work experience with high-speed symmetrical internet, enabling smooth and lag-free video communication and efficient data transfer.

“At MTN, we’re committed to not only providing product solutions that rival others available in the market, but also the highest level of customer support,” says Van Der Vyver. “Our dedicated call centre team and technicians are available to assist customers in making their transition to MTN Fibre effortless and rewarding. Everyone deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life, and with MTN Fibre, they get just that.”

Bertus Van Der Vyver, MTN SA GM for residential

MTN Fibre is available on the majority of the large fibre network operators in South Africa, from R349 (including VAT) per month. Month-to-month payment options are available – customers can cancel anytime.

New customers can save up to R150 per month for the first three months as part of the launch promotion, available in selected areas.

Customers can sign up for MTN Fibre products by visiting https://fibre.mtn.co.za/.