Melon Mobile launches eSIM

The digital telco will also offer family plans, allowing anyone to create multiple Melon subscriptions on one account.

Digital telco Melon Mobile has launched an eSIM offering to allow consumers to break free from a traditional in-store retail approach.

“eSIM is another step towards a truly digital mobile company,” says Calvin Collett, founder and CEO of Melon Mobile. “Our customers now have the choice to use our service over eSIM or physical SIM, or even have a Melon eSIM as a secondary SIM to take advantage of our data and Voice prices – especially when they are locked into long term contracts they can’t get out of.”

He says Melon offers a truly digital eSIM experience whereby users can be up and running within 5 minutes without the need to visit a store. However, it is only accessible to customers with eSIM compatible mobile devices. Most new phones support the option.

From next week, Melon will also offer family plans, allowing anyone to create multiple Melon subscriptions on one account. Data and voice can be allocated to several profiles, while the main account holder will be able to manage top-ups and monthly plans for each user.

“With the launch of Melon Family Plans, South Africans will have the freedom to build customised plans suited to each person they wish to include in their Family Plan,” says Collett. “They then have the ability to top-pp or change plans whenever necessary, all from one account. It’s the personalisation of mobile plans for the whole family.”

How to get a free Melon Mobile eSIM

Download the Melon Mobile App on iOS or Android

Select “I need a SIM”

Select “eSIM”

Follow prompts in the App to activate the eSIM

Says Collett: “Melon Mobile’s commitment to creating a fully digital experience, now including Family Plans and eSIM technology, ushers in a new era of mobile connectivity, offering a convenient, secure, and fully digital solution to meet the demands of today’s tech-savvy consumers.”