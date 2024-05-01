MTN launches career ‘Skillsbox’

Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash

At least 7.9-million people, constituting 32.6% of the South African population, remain unemployed. In response, MTN South Africa has launched a career portal, called Skillsbox, which offers a comprehensive suite of resources for job seekers.

It included a website and mobile platform designed to empower job seekers throughout their employment journey. From crafting professional CVs and cover letters to mastering interview skills and building personal brands, the portal provides insights curated by experienced recruiters and trusted institutions.

The initiative forms part of MTN’s Made4U product offerings, which are tailored to individual data usage habits, starting, and on Worker’s Day 2023 with Made4U Squad Experiences. These experiences empowered job seekers through a series of personalised mentorship and coaching sessions, which were then made available for viewing across social media.

Drawing from the success of the Made4U Squad Experiences, which featured mentors such as Timothy Maurice, Amanda Dambuza, Mpoomy Ledwaba, Mapalo Makhu, and Lesego Kgosimalao, Skillsbox will offer expertise and guidance, enriching job seekers’ search for career opportunities.

“Our Made4U Squad experiences demonstrated the power of personalised support in boosting job seekers’ confidence and skills,” says Tebogo Maenetja, MTN SA chief human resources officer. “Through the career portal, we will continue to provide this type of knowledge and know-how to equip those battling to find a job with the skills needed to succeed.”

The Skillsbox career portal is available at https://www.mtn.co.za/skillsbox/