MTN brings eSIM to prepaid

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It is the last of the major mobile networks to expand eSIM to prepaid users, but also requires in-store activation.

MTN SA has announced the expansion of eSIM functionality to prepaid customers. The eSIM is a digital version of a physical SIM card, but was previously only available to contract customers. It is now available to all customers and will provide seamless connectivity and linkability to a range of devices. Vodacom, Telkom and Cell C already provides an eSIM option to all customers but, as with MTN, require them to activate it in store, despite the fact that physical SIM cards can be ordered online.

With the expansion of the eSIM functionality, says MTN, it “is reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and staying at the forefront of digital innovation in the telecommunications industry”.

“We launched the eSIM functionality to our postpaid customers in 2019,” says Thabiso Msimanga, general manager for customer Experience, strategy and design at MTN South Africa. “This launch is a testament to our dedication to meeting evolving customer needs and providing the most convenient, flexible, and connected experiences.”

Key features of MTN’s eSIM include:

Multiple eSIMs on one device: Prepaid customers can have multiple eSIMs on their smartphones enabling effortless switching between their cellphone numbers.

Prepaid customers can have multiple eSIMs on their smartphones enabling effortless switching between their cellphone numbers. Enhanced Convenience: The elimination of physical SIM cards means no more fumbling with SIM cards or the risk of losing them. Customers can switch between devices and activate their eSIM profile with a few steps.

The elimination of physical SIM cards means no more fumbling with SIM cards or the risk of losing them. Customers can switch between devices and activate their eSIM profile with a few steps. Global Roaming: MTN’s eSIM functionality enables access to local networks while travelling abroad. Customers can roam without the need to purchase physical SIM cards or change numbers. It also allows international tourists to activate eSIM-enabled devices on the MTN network.

MTN’s eSIM functionality enables access to local networks while travelling abroad. Customers can roam without the need to purchase physical SIM cards or change numbers. It also allows international tourists to activate eSIM-enabled devices on the MTN network. Security: The eSIM technology will provide secure, identifiable, and authenticated access to the mobile network.

The eSIM for prepaid customers is currently available to a range of smartphones, and it will later be available to a wide range of wearables. To activate the eSIM, customers must visit an MTN store.