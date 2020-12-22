MTN MoMo goes cross-border

MTN has launched MoMo International Airtime to allow users to purchase airtime for recipients in other countries. This applies to foreign nationals living in South Africa and South Africans with friends and family living overseas.

Registered MoMo users will be able to access the service on the MoMo app or via the MoMo USSD by dialling *151#.

When customers buy airtime on MoMo, there is now a third option called Global Airtime. When they select a country where the recipient resides, it will show them multiple operators available in each of those countries, and they can then select the correct network operator. They are charged for the airtime in South African Rands, from their MoMo wallet, and it will reflect in the relevant local currency in that specified country.

The purchase of airtime is only permitted for recipients in the listed countries, along with available mobile operators in their respective countries. The countries include Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Malawi, Senegal, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Burundi, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo and Ghana.

“Connecting people has always been our primary goal, and we will work tirelessly to ensure we bring people closer through the power of technology,” says Felix Kamenga, chief officer of MTN SA’s Mobile Financial Services.

MoMo subscribers can use this service by following these steps: