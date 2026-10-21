Morocco checks in for the World Cup

Major capital, global hotel brands and operators meet in Casablanca as the Kingdom builds for 2030 and beyond.

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Hotel investment accelerates as the country prepares to turn football visitors into long-term tourism growth, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Morocco’s World Cup preparations are picking up speed, with plans for 60,000 new hotel beds as the country gears up to welcome football fans in 2030. International hotel groups are expanding fast, giving travellers fresh options well before kick-off.

Radisson Hotel Group is targeting growth from 11 to 30 hotels in Morocco by 2030, anchoring the country’s overall branded hotel development pipeline of 75 properties with 10,606 rooms, according to the W Hospitality Group.

About 70% of that pipeline is scheduled to open in 2026 and 2027. Holidaymakers could therefore benefit from the additional accommodation well before the football crowds begin checking in.

“Morocco offers a compelling opportunity for hotel development, supported by investment in infrastructure and a clear ambition to grow its tourism sector,” said Erwan Garnier, associate vice president for development in Africa at Radisson Hotel Group.

Morocco will co-host the tournament with Spain and Portugal. FIFA confirmed the hosts in December 2024, with Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay each staging a centenary celebration match to commemorate the first World Cup in 1930.

For South Africans, the preparations may feel familiar. In 2010, the country hosted Africa’s first World Cup, and saw airport upgrades and the Gautrain among transport developments associated with the build-up.

Morocco will become the second African country to host the tournament, and tourism expansion already extends well beyond the stadium gates.

Its national tourism roadmap targets 26-million tourists a year by 2030 and a position among the world’s top 15 destinations. The programme covers city breaks and cultural tours, alongside beach holidays and travel into desert and oasis areas. Business tourism also has a place in the plan.

That gives hotel developers several markets to serve between major sporting events.

David Desta, vice president for hotels and hospitality in Africa at property services group JLL, said: “Strong visitor demand, expanding air connectivity, government-backed tourism initiatives and the continued growth of international hotel brands are supporting long-term confidence in the market. We expect sustained investor interest across hospitality, mixed-use and broader real estate sectors, particularly in gateway cities such as Casablanca and Marrakech.”

The airport programme provides a further indication of how much travel Morocco wants to accommodate. The government and the Moroccan Airports Authority signed an agreement in July 2025 covering investment of 38-billion dirhams over the period to 2030. It includes expanding airports serving Marrakech and Agadir, as well as Tangier and Fez, and a new hub terminal and runway at Casablanca’s Mohammed V Airport.

The authorities aim to increase airport capacity to 80-million passengers a year by 2030. Passenger capacity includes journeys through the airport system and is a separate measure from the number of tourists visiting the country.

Rail operator ONCF is extending the high-speed railway from Kenitra to Marrakech as part of its development programme towards 2030. It has also announced the acquisition of 168 new trains to renew its fleet and support expanded services, including suburban rail in major urban regions.

Existing hotels are changing hands as new properties enter development. Since 2025, Moroccan hotel owner and operator Risma has completed acquisitions valued at $67-million, including a Tangier Corniche plot and the company owning Radisson Blu Marrakech Carré Eden and its adjoining mall. It also sold Sofitel Casablanca Tour Blanche to hotel group Pickalbatros for $46-million.

In April, Risma strengthened its partnership with Accor for hotel renovation and repositioning, along with the Tangier Corniche development. The activity extends the tourism investment story to upgrading accommodation that travellers can already book.

Investors and operators will meet at the third annual Morocco Showcase, organised by API Events, at the Marriott Hotel in Casablanca on 26 November. Morocco’s tourism investment development agency, Société Marocaine d’Ingénierie Touristique, is the event’s institutional investment partner.

Sessions will examine hotel occupancy and room revenue, including how major events affect demand. Boutique hotels and eco-tourism businesses are also on the programme, alongside the expansion of international chains. Representatives of Casablanca and Tangier, together with Marrakech and Rabat, are due to present investment opportunities in their cities.

The commercial question running through the hotel expansion is how to keep the new rooms occupied once supporters have gone home.

“Radisson Hotel Group is working with owners to identify the right brand and operating model for each location, from urban business hubs to established leisure destinations, said Garnier. “As preparations for the FIFA World Cup gather pace, the opportunity is to create hotels with lasting commercial potential.”

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, editor of GadgetWings, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.