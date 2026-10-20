Beware Schengen visa cyber scam

Photo by Kit (formerly ConvertKit) on Unsplash.

A phishing email claims that, under new rules, all tourists to EU countries are required to submit a digital migration declaration, writes GINA CASE.

Tourists applying for a Schengen visa are receiving phishing emails allegedly sent on behalf of an EU migration authority. Under the threat of additional checking procedures at the border, the scammers urge tourists to visit a fake website and submit a “migration declaration” which prompts them to share personal information or passport scans.

According to Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT), which uncovered the scam, the malicious campaign targets those who speak English, Turkish, Arabic, and other languages.

The phishing emails claim that, under new rules for crossing the borders of Schengen Area countries, all tourists are required to submit a digital migration declaration five working days before entering. To do so, they are instructed to register on a fake website imitating the European Union’s Entry/Exit System (EES), which did indeed begin operating in April 2026.

The email claims that if the application is not completed, tourists may face additional checks during border control or even be temporarily denied entry. To lull tourists into a false sense of security, the scammers reassure that the migration authorities never ask for payment details by email and that migration information should only be provided through the “official EU tourist portal for the Schengen Area”.

A screenshot of a fake site targeting tourists applying for a Schengen visa. Image supplied.

To make the website appear legitimate, the fake site uses European Union imagery and is available in several languages, including English, Turkish, Arabic, Chinese, Spanish and others. Tourists are asked not only to provide their personal details, but also information about accompanying travellers, to enter their dates of entry into and departure from the Schengen Area, and upload scans of their passports. The information collected through this fake website could potentially be used by the perpetrators to contact victims by phone and attempt to obtain further personal information or financial details.

“Cybercriminals rely on creating a sense of urgency,” says Georgy Kucherin, senior security researcher at Kaspersky GreAT. “They know travellers may have spent weeks preparing their visa applications and fear problems at the border.

“That’s the reason why such emails can make recipients drop their guard, especially when the fake site looks convincing, with a multilingual interface and a design that resembles the official EU portal. Travellers should remember that they do not currently need to register for the EES online in advance. We also advise to check the sender’s address and verify any new requirements directly with the relevant consulate or visa center. Don’t click links in unexpected emails or upload passport scans or other documents to third-party websites.”

Experts at Kaspersky share tips to help avoid falling victim to such travel scams: