Featured
Mindful technology offers balance
To assist with living more balanced lives, SHAUN DURANDT, General Manager Southern Africa at HMD Global – the home of Nokia phones – shares tools to promote digital wellness and cut back on the clutter.
There is no denying that we live in a world were technology has become more integral to everything we do – at the touch of a button your flights could be booked, your food delivered, and even medical records could be accessed from around the globe. While these technological advancements have made life a little (okay, a lot) easier, they can also be a big distraction and contribute to information overload, which results in digital and information fatigue.
At HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, we believe technology should contribute to a life that just keeps getting better. Our phones are designed to provide tools that assist with the development of the individual and contribute to a sense of digital wellbeing.
The best place to start to improve your overall digital wellbeing is understanding how you’re using your device. To give that much needed insight, simply set-up Digital Wellbeing on your Nokia device settings. This app will help you monitor your usage and allow you to actively set targets to spend your time where it matters the most.
Once you have outlined these usage patterns, couple those insights with the below tips and tricks to a more balanced life:
Create boundaries for yourself
It is important to start a winding down or winding up routine that does not involve being connected. Studies at the Harvard Medical School show that blue light wavelengths are beneficial for day time usage as they boost attention, reaction times and your mood, but this can be distributive at night as you need your brain to be less active for a full nights rest. So why not introduce tech-free mornings or nights? For instance, disconnect from the world an hour or two before you go to bed by creating a soothing, easy atmosphere or spend some time in bed to stretch, brush your teeth and make yourself a cup of coffee/tea without the distractions of the outside world.
Also ensure to find moments of escapism throughout your day to destress. Studies show that being outdoors, in nature, can improve attention, memory and concentration. So, while you may hesitate to take lunch away from your desk or pause the ever scrolling thumb – making time for a break, away from technology, could make you more productive the rest of the workday. And while you’re at it, why not elevate the experience by enjoying conversations with your friends and colleagues?
Take a breather
Sometimes, the simplest solution is to just take some time out. For instance, the Do Not Disturb feature is designed to silence all notifications on your smartphone including phone calls, for as long as you have it enabled. This is a great function to use when you need uninterrupted sleep or a few hours to work without constant distracting notifications.
Flip the switch
Why not turn the relationship you have with technology on its head? Rather than limiting your use to connectedness, use it to help you unwind, take a breather and disconnect. By simply downloading apps like Calm and other white noise playlists, which can be found on Google play music, you drown out the noise while you work, set the scene for revitalising meditation at home or in nature.
A host of our devices, including the Nokia 6.2 that we launched this month offers a Google Assistant function, which is perfect resource for finding additional tips and tricks to living a more mindful life.
Now your next challenge is to find the balance between taking a moment to yourself, finding solitude in your connectedness, and popping in the earphones to destress. Share your experiences with us on our social pages.
Featured
Face the facts of Fintech myths
By DALENE DEALE, financial services director: Sales & Fintechs at TransUnion Africa
Fintech start-ups have transformed the market for consumer lending in the United States and other mature credit markets, by giving people an alternative way of borrowing money without having to go through a bank or a traditional lending institution. We see a similar trend happening in South Africa, but some of the drivers and market dynamics are very different to other markets.
Fintech lenders provide a platform for investors to lend money directly to consumers and businesses. The application and approval processes are quick, as risk is assessed almost instantly using data and technology.
As with most new technologies, though, there’s a lot of fear, uncertainty and doubt around Fintech lending. What’s interesting is that when you review some of the most popular perceptions, it’s clear how dramatically different South Africa’s fledgling Fintech lending industry is compared to its more-established US counterpart.
Let’s look at common beliefs about Fintech:
“Fintech lending is a youth phenomenon; older consumers are more likely to engage in traditional lender relationships.”
True – In South African, the Fintech lender consumer profile is almost exclusively younger, making up 70% of consumers taking loans. This is in stark contrast to the US where less than 15% of consumers borrowing from Fintechs are under 30, and more than 60% of these loans are taken by people 40 and older.
Within the South African market there is real opportunity for further penetration of the older consumer market. Fintechs have successfully created solutions that resonate with younger generations and now need to extend their offering if they are to gain market share outside of their core customer base.
“Fintech lenders cater largely to the unbanked and underbanked.”
False – In fact, South African and US Fintechs have some of the most credit-active consumers in the market. 67% of US consumers have more than six credit lines open at any time, and half of those have more than 11. They use multiple types of credit products – credit cards, vehicle and asset finance and home loans. In South Africa TransUnion analysed over 15 million Fintech originated personal loans and statistics revealed that 65% of these consumers already had a home loan, 37% of them had a vehicle financed and 19% of them had Home Loans. This clearly shows that these consumers are not new to credit, they have existing relationships with traditional financial institutions, yet used a Fintech to get a personal loan
Most of the Fintech activity comes from the major urban business centres of Gauteng and Western Cape, which suggests that the South African Fintechs are not necessarily targeting the unbanked and underbanked as conventional wisdom would suggest.
“Fintechs are more focused on technology than risk management.”
False – In South Africa Fintechs tend to target less risky consumers than other personal loan lenders, and as a result, have lower delinquencies across all risk tiers. They issue the smallest loans across the risk spectrum and focus exclusively on short-term loans of no more than 6 months. But, while local Fintechs don’t apply risk-based pricing and play in the short-term, small loan amount arena, they certainly have the potential to expand into different markets.
In contrast, in the USA, Fintechs have a broad distribution of risk, offering loans to consumers across the credit spectrum. They also tend to issue large loans across the risk spectrum, with robust risk-based pricing. And while US lenders experience higher delinquencies in the sub-prime segment, they appear to price for this risk. They tend to favour loans with terms between one and three years, with more than 40% of their loans falling in this category, where banks write more than half of their loans between 37- 60 months.
The bottom line? Unlike the US, where Fintech lending has matured to the point where it is starting to resemble traditional lending in many ways, the Fintech landscape in South Africa is on the rise as the country is primed for growth. Start-up funding increased four-fold in 2018 over 2017, with R10.75 bn raised across 458 deals, according to WeeTracker statistics.
South Africa’s Fintech start-ups represent a new era of financial services, with characteristics that separate them from established lenders. They’re not only bringing new products, services and channels to the table, they’re also creating value with differentiated consumer experiences, and empowering the consumer by providing frictionless, multi-channel financial access.
Importantly, Fintechs also share. They thrive in an ecosystem of fellow start-ups, investors, incubators, accelerators, regulators, and industry thought leaders. With this foundation, the industry is set for exponential growth in South Africa in the coming years.
Featured
Personalisaton: the new holy grail of marketing
By JASON LIEBENBERG, business unit director at Hoorah Digital
The long and short of personalisation is that every piece of creative should be data led. It’s an approach that is simpler than it sounds, but ultimately more effective than conceptualising something based on what we think we know and what we think people want. But thanks to the proliferation of data, there’s no need to guess because the information is available. It simply needs to be collected and interpreted.
When data first became a thing, the receiver’s name in the email was the extent of it (and pretty impressive at that). But as both the technology and the consumer become more sophisticated so too does the need for marketing communication that not only calls you by name, but also speaks to your individual needs, preferences and, if the marketer is really savvy, your whims.
Data takes the guesswork out of marketing and advertising, and helps us instead to create campaigns that speak to an understanding of who the customer is, where they are, and what their needs and preferences are. When creativity is able to engage customers in an authentic and relevant way, the potential return on investment for the brand is also far higher, which means less (easy to ignore) marketing “fluff” clogging up the consumer’s inbox.
And thanks to data we are able to take personalisation to engaging new heights. When a hyper personalised campaign is strategically conceptualised and thoughtfully executed, the results are significant, as we saw with a campaign we created for Audi.
By utilising the data Audi made available about their customers we were able to mine that information to create a personalised video to remind them when their vehicle warranty was due for renewal or extension. The video addressed the vehicle owner by name, referenced their specific Audi model, the date or kilometre reading at which the warranty would expire, as well as the dealership at which the vehicle was purchased.
This data was the crux of the message and allowed us to create a personalised video for the individual, that addressed his or her specific vehicle concern. The data was the foundation around which the creative was developed.
What this did for Audi was to up the perception of value around its brand and service. Across the board we’re finding that hyper personalisation has a higher perceived value, which sees higher levels of engagement and a “how did they do that?” reaction that, in turn, encourages action.
It’s useful to briefly consider the psychological effect of personalisation. Our names are among the first words we learn as children and is, as Dale Carnergie, celebrated self-improvement specialist, famously said, “a person’s name is to him or her the sweetest and most important sound in any language”. When we see a piece of communication with our name, and that demonstrates an understanding of our needs and wants, we tend to feel “wow, this was created for me” and immediately our inclination for interacting with the brand increases.
Data has the potential to help us make magic. But first the data needs to be transparently and effectively collected, analysed and interpreted in a way that is relevant to the objectives of the brand and the needs of the customer.
Another example to illustrate what personalisation can do it to imagine what it can do for a toy shop. Quality data would offer information of the shopper’s monthly spend and the sorts of things they are buying in terms of the child’s age and gender.
This dataset could help to automatically render a video of all the products that meet a given criteria. The data effectively helps the marketer to speak to their clients about the things they have proved to have an interest in, and in a price bracket that they are comfortable with.
Personalisation lends the creativity to curiosity and intrigue, a gold standard for any marketing message. But for personalisation to be effective, and this is where many brands are still lagging behind, the data needs to be relevant and organised in a sensical way. It needs to be specific, it needs to be useful and it needs to be protected.