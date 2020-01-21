Stream of the Day
Lockdown – Season 5 on Showmax
The hit prison drama, Lockdown, has moved from Mzansi Magic and is coming to Showmax exclusively from 30 January, with two episodes per week every Thursday.
Notorious for its cliffhangers, plot twists and emotional rollercoasters, Lockdown takes viewers into the daily battle for survival in the cells and offices of Thabazimbi Women’s Correctional Facility.
As Season 5 picks up, Masebata’s cult is no longer in power. Arch-rivals Mazet (Dawn Thandeka King) and Tyson (Lorcia Cooper) are running the prison yard together, for now.
Governor Deborah Banda (Pamela Nomvete) is under pressure from the Department of Correctional Services, after one death too many at the prison. And Monde (Zola Nombona) is trying to make things right with Vicky (Lauren Jenae).
The action-packed two-minute trailer gives fans their first look at this season’s new star, Sophie Lichaba, aka Sophie Ndaba, who became a household name in South Africa during her two-decade-long starring role as the feisty receptionist Queen Moroka in the SABC1 soapie Generations. In Lockdown, she plays Palesa, the head nurse at Kgotsong Asylum, a key location this season, where Monde’s sister, Katlego (Natasha Thahane), has been transferred.
“Palesa’s a broken woman who’s been through it all,” says Sophie. “She’s so broken she will do anything to feel better, even if it’s not right.”
Sophie joins one of the most impressive casts on South African television, which also includes SAFTA winners Nomsa Buthelezi and Linda Sebezo as fan favourites Slenda and Maki, and the multi-award-winning Patricia Boyer as Sue.
“It’s an all-female power cast,” says Lauren. “You see these magnificent women who are so beautiful in real life, and then they come into prison in Lockdown, and they are grungy and nasty. It’s so nice to be part of a cast like this, where beauty is nothing – it’s all about how dirty you can get and how true to your character.”
“The other show I do, I’m glam and beautiful, with the hair, the heels and all of that,” says Nomsa. “Then on Lockdown, I come with short hair and nothing and I look like a boy. But when you’re a storyteller, you forget about yourself.”
Both Zola and Lorcia say Lockdown helped them escape being typecast.
“At the beginning of my career, I was starting to be typecast as the bimbo with the hair and boobs and short skirts,” says Zola. “I was tired of that, so when this came along, I was like, ‘Thank you, Lord; you’ve answered my prayers; I’ve always wanted to play a character as bare as I can be, without my beauty being enhanced.”
Similarly, Lorcia says, “Before getting Tyson, I was always typecast. I think people always saw the pretty coloured girl with the good body and straight hair… to a point where I used to go to auditions and people would say, ‘You don’t look coloured enough.’”
Lockdown creator Mandla N, who still directs every episode, started his career as an actor on shows like City Ses’la and Ses’Top La before moving into directing. That experience helped turn him into “a cast whisperer,” to quote Zola.
“Authenticity is everything,” he says. “Prison is a gritty, dirty, grungy world and we can‘t glamourise that. So when you see the ladies in prison in Lockdown, you think: ‘This person could give me a run for my money.’”
That authenticity is helped by his decision to film the series at Constitution Hill, the historic prison complex where the likes of Nelson Mandela, Mahatma Gandhi and Albertina Sisulu served time.
As Lauren says, “As soon as you get here, you feel the history and the stories that have come out of this prison. It really changes your mindset as soon as you walk in here.”
Showmax will release two episodes every Thursday, from 30 January. If you’re not already addicted to South Africa’s favourite prison drama, you can catch up on the first four episodes of Lockdown S1 on YouTube here, and the previous four seasons on Showmax here.
Stream of the Day
Microsoft Teams goes big with ad at NFL
Microsoft will be showcasing a 30-second ad for its Slack competitor, Microsoft Teams, during the NFL Playoffs.
The NFL playoffs are among the biggest events in US sporting history and will also be shown in the UK, France and Germany. That explains why Microsoft has spent an undisclosed, but clearly massive, amount of money on screening a 30-second ad for Microsoft Teams.
One would think that Microsoft would showcase one of its bigger products, like Windows or Office, during such a big event, especially when there’s so much money being spent on the ad. It suggests that Teams may very well be a money-maker for Microsoft, which is why they’ll be pushing it to such a wide audience. Of course, the metaphor of teamwork ties in strongly, too, during a sporting event.
At the launch of Teams nearly four years ago, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, said: “Just like Outlook brought together email, contacts, calendar, into this one magical user experience scaffolding that changed how we work, Microsoft Teams will bring together chat, meetings, notes, Office, Planner, Power BI and a host of other ecosystem-developed extensions and applications to help teams get work done. “
The ad showcases instant team meeting organisation, background blur on video chats, a digital whiteboard that’s shared during virtual meetings, and group chat functionality.
Stream of the Day
New legendary items in Borderlands 3
The best gear of Borderlands 3 will be much easier to acquire during a time-limited ‘Farming Frenzy’ mini-event, which is currently running, through to 30 January.
Hoping to snag a specific Legendary drop? Still looking to cross some of those rare and exotic enemies off your list? Well, good news, Vault Hunter: for the next two weeks, the Borderlands 3 farming frenzy is on.
Not only will rare enemies be guaranteed to appear, their specific Legendary gear will drop at a higher than normal rate when players defeat them. Additionally, Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite will be more manageable for small squads and solo players, meaning its bosses (and their Legendary loot) will be highly accessible.
2K Games provided these specifics of this limited-time mini-event:
- Rare spawns are guaranteed to appear;
- All enemies with dedicated loot pools (e.g. rare spawns, named bosses, etc.) have a higher chance of dropping Legendary gear from their dedicated loot pool;
- The Anointment rate for that gear has been increased;
- Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite’s difficulty will now scale to match the size of the player party rather than defaulting to four-player difficulty (available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One only).
- These changes went live on 16 January and will be reversed on 30 January. That means players have two weeks of prime loot hunting to kick off the new year, so get out there and level up your arsenal.
These changes went live on 16 January and will be reversed on 30 January. That means players have two weeks of prime loot hunting to kick off the new year, so get out there and level up your arsenal.