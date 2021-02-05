Microsoft launches new platform for mental health

Microsoft has unveiled Microsoft Viva, an “employee experience platform” to provide tools for employee engagement, learning, wellbeing and knowledge discovery. Microsoft says Viva is designed to help employees learn, grow and thrive, with new experiences that integrate with the productivity and collaboration capabilities in Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams.

“We have participated in the largest at-scale remote work experiment the world has seen, and it has had a dramatic impact on the employee experience,” said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. “Every organisation will require a unified employee experience from onboarding and collaboration to continuous learning and growth. Viva brings together everything an employee needs to be successful, from day one, in a single, integrated experience directly in Teams.”

The announcement comes as economic and social trends are driving durable changes in workforce engagement. Amid the shift to an increasingly distributed and digital work environment, demand has grown for solutions that support corporate culture, knowledge discovery, on-the-job learning and employee wellbeing.

Analysts size the nascent Employee Experience Platforms (EXP) category at $300-billion in annual spend. It spans what is today a fragmented market of services, infrastructure and hundreds of tools — many of which go undiscovered and underutilised by employees at the companies that have invested in them.

“As the world of work changes, the next horizon of innovation will come from a focus on creativity, engagement and wellbeing so organisations can build cultures of resilience and ingenuity,” says Jared Spataro, corporate vice president of Microsoft 365. “Our vision is to deliver a platform for the employee experience that helps organisations create a thriving culture with engaged employees and inspiring leaders.”

According to Microsoft, Viva builds on the power of Teams and Microsoft 365 to unify the employee experience across four key areas — Engagement, Wellbeing, Learning and Knowledge — in an integrated experience. An initial set of modules in Viva will provide built-in capabilities, integrations from an ecosystem of Viva partners, and platform extensibility that will enable customers to integrate existing employee experience systems and tools .

