Chery Tiggo 7 Pro lights up one’s life

Inside and outside, the new Tiggo Pro 7 Max offers a visual symphony.

The new Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max promises to light up the lives of its users – literally.

As the car sensors detect the user’s key in hand, an LED light-up sequence in the front and rear performs a “welcoming symphony’, evoking a sense of celebration every time the driver approaches the vehicle.

The cabin is illuminated in ambient light courtesy of a stepless LED light ring, which stretches from end-to-end, offering a spectrum of 64 hues to create an immersive ambiance.

The dashboard features a 24.6-inch curved immersive screen that provides an ultra-high-definition display. This screen is the hub for information including climate controls and a wealth of entertainment options, with both wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The control centre has been redesigned to provide a seamless and intuitive experience. With a short-travel, light-touch gear lever and a selection knob for swift changes in driving mode, the New Tiggo 7 Pro Max allows for a smooth and responsive all-wheel drive.

A premium 8-speaker Sony sound system offers an immersive auditory experience, while an enhanced air conditioning system is equipped with N95-level (pm 2.5) air purification capabilities.

The 7 Pro Max features an advanced all-wheel drive system, offering 6 intelligent driving modes: Eco, Normal, Sport, Snow, Muddy and Off-Road.

It comes packed with exceptional features, including an automated rear luggage door that opens when the driver approaches, dual-zone automatic climate control, “Hello Chery” Intelligent Voice Commands, a panoramic sunroof covering over 1.1 square meters, with an additional dark sunshade, and a state-of-the-art camera array that employs AI technology to provide a comprehensive view around the vehicle when needed.

The wireless phone charging feature has been upgraded from 15W to 50W, ensuring rapid charging times.

The car claims level 2.5 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), with an array of 17 intelligent safety features. These include: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Rear Collision Warning (RCW), Driver Monitoring System (DMS), Multi-Collision Brake (MCB) and Lane Change Assist (LCA).

The new Tiggo 7 Pro Max is powered by Chery’s 1.6 TGDI turbo-petrol ATECO engine, with 145kW power and 290Nm of torque.

The Pro Max in two-wheel drive is available immediately at dealers across South Africa. Every model comes with a 5-year / 60,000 km service plan, along with Chery’s 1-million-kilometre / 10-year engine warranty.

The New TIGGO 7 Pro Max Range Includes: