Mercedes-Benz A200: Clever, connected but….

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The updated Mercedes-Benz A200 is packed with technology, safety and a bit of old school, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

I have become used to modern cars trying to outsmart me. They recognise road signs, watch for vehicles in blind spots, keep an eye on lane markings, talk to my phone, talk to me and, in some cases, appear to believe that parking is an activity best left to computers. So, when I climbed into the Mercedes-Benz A200, I expected a fairly serious technology fest.

And there is certainly plenty of technology on board. But there is also something I did not expect to find in a Mercedes-Benz at this price: manually adjustable front seats. Rather old school.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Yes, really. I was genuinely surprised to discover that I had to reach down and physically move the driver’s seat into position. There was something oddly refreshing about it, although I am not sure that “refreshing” is the first word that comes to mind when talking about a feature that most cars manage with the push of a button.

It also made me realise that the A200’s technology budget had been allocated to rather specific places.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The centrepiece is Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX infotainment system. The A-Class has become something of a showcase for the system, and the new A200 continues that approach with a digital cockpit and a central media display. The digital instrument display measures 10.25-inches and can be configured to show different information and presentation styles.

The central screen handles the usual collection of functions, including navigation, media, vehicle settings and smartphone connectivity. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are supported wirelessly, which is probably one of the most useful pieces of technology in the car. I can bring the apps I already know and use into the vehicle rather than spending time learning yet another manufacturer’s version of how to find a restaurant, play music or make a phone call.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The A200 does have plenty of driver assistance technology. The available systems include assistance for maintaining a safe following distance, steering support and parking assistance. Active Parking Assist can help find a suitable parking space and assist with the manoeuvre, while the reversing camera provides a much clearer view of what is happening behind the car.

Smaller technology touches abound in the cabin. Wireless smartphone integration keeps cables to a minimum, while USB connectivity caters for the inevitable collection of devices that now accompanies almost every journey. Digital radio is available and, depending on specification, the A-Class can be fitted with considerably more sophisticated equipment, including a head-up display and Burmester surround sound.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Then there is ambient lighting, with up to 64 colours available. This is perhaps the perfect example of modern automotive technology that is nice to have rather than essential. I could choose the colour of the interior lighting, but the A200 will not become a better car because I have selected blue rather than red. It does, however, make the cabin look suitably upmarket at night.

Underneath all this technology is a conventional petrol powertrain. The A200 uses a 1.33-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 120kW and 270Nm, driving the front wheels through a seven-speed 7G-DCT dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Mercedes-Benz has positioned the A-Class as a premium product and, while the A200 certainly has the appearance and technology expected of the brand, discovering manually adjustable seats feels slightly at odds with that positioning.

Pricing for the Mercedes-Benz A200 starts at R755,985.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.