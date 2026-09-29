Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Lepas L4 has enough tech to explore and the looks to keep discussions rolling, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Beneath the bonnet of the Lepas L4 sits a conventional petrol engine but on the inside, the technology takes over. A large touchscreen dominates, with smartphone connectivity, wireless charging, multiple cameras and a comprehensive collection of driver-assistance systems.

The L4 has plenty going for it visually. Rounded bodywork and flowing curves give it a modern appearance, avoiding the boxy look.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

A turbocharged four-cylinder engine produces 108kW and 225Nm and sends its power through a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. That gives the L4 enough vroom for everyday driving, while the gearbox brings some mechanical trickery to proceedings.

Two clutches handle different sets of gears, allowing the next ratio to be lined up before the change takes place. All the complicated work happens out of sight while I select drive and get on with the journey.

Inside, the digital equipment is impossible to ignore, offering a veritable party of tech.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

A 13.2-inch touchscreen sits in the middle of the dashboard, handling infotainment and various vehicle functions. Wireless Android Auto also means my phone could join the party without me having to hunt for a cable.

My handset already contains navigation, music, contacts and messages, so using the apps I know makes far more sense than learning another system from scratch.

Then come the cameras.

The 540-degree surround-view camera provides the familiar bird’s-eye view but adds an underbody perspective. I could see far more of the area immediately around the vehicle.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The 540-degree figure sounds slightly bonkers. Parking becomes less about guessing where the wheels are heading and more about keeping an eye on the various views. Anyone who has ever heard the horrible scrape of an alloy wheel meeting a kerb will understand the appeal.

Away from the parking bay, the L4 has another collection of electronic helpers watching the road.

Adaptive cruise control can maintain a set distance from the vehicle ahead, while lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assistance monitor the vehicle’s position. Emergency lane keeping and lane-departure prevention provide further assistance if the car starts wandering.

Front-collision warning and autonomous emergency braking add another level of protection when a potential collision is detected.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The electronic assistance also keeps watch on the areas I could not always see. Blind-spot detection and lane-change assistance monitor traffic alongside the vehicle, while rear cross-traffic alert and braking can help when reversing out of a parking space.

Traffic-jam assistance, door-open warning, rear-collision warning and fatigue detection complete the package.

I liked having these features available because traffic can become chaotic very quickly. They do not take over the job of driving, but they can provide support when a situation develops faster than I would like.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The L4 carries the familiar safety equipment expected in a modern vehicle. Electronic stability control and traction control help when grip becomes an issue, while hill-start assistance takes some of the drama out of pulling away on an incline. Hill-descent control and tyre-pressure monitoring are also included.

High-strength steel is used in key areas of the body, while six airbags, including side-curtain airbags, add further occupant protection.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Lepas L4 did not demand of me to study a manual before I could use its equipment. I could climb in, connect my phone, select drive and get going, discovering more of its features as I spent time behind the wheel.

For a compact petrol SUV, it makes for an entertaining mix of familiar mechanical hardware and modern digital equipment, with enough going on inside the cabin to keep the occupants exploring.

*Pricing for the Lepas L4 starts at R299 900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.