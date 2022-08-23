Merc launches EQ range in SA this week

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Mercedes-Benz promises to electrify showgoers at the Festival of Motoring running from Friday to Sunday

At the Festival of Motoring running at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit. this coming weekend, Mercedes-Benz South Africa will showcase four models from the EQ range.

The new electric vehicles, which launch in the South African market this year, are the new EQA sports SUV; EQB five/seven-seater family SUV; EQC midsize luxury SUV; and the EQS luxury saloon.

“The new Mercedes-EQ range delivers Progressive Luxury, thrilling driving characteristics and smooth, powerful and efficient electric powertrains,” says the manufacturer.

A vast Mercedes-Benz stand has been set up in the John Love Launch Area at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, and product Experts from Mercedes-Benz will be on hand to explain the models’ advanced features. They will demonstrate how easy it is to operate an EQ model and take visitors through its technological highlights.

Mercedes-Benz Financial Services will be on hand to demystify vehicle finance and explain various purchasing options.

Visitors can also sign up for a track experience in the EQA and EQC, and ride around Kyalami in the expert hands of AMG Driving Academy instructors as they demonstrate the capabilities of the EQ models.

Those who don’t make it to a test tide can try a racing simulator in the Mercedes-Benz pit area.

The 2022 Festival of Motoring is open to the public from 26 to 28 August 2022. Info and tickets are available from www.festivalofmotoring.co.za.