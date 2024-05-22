Wheels of the Week: Spaceship on the roads of SA

Getting behind the wheel of the Mercedes-Benz A200 GL AMG is like being part of a sci-fi movie, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The A200 GL Mercedes-Benz with AMG treatment is a head-turner. It has got the aggressive AMG body kit that screams “look at me, I am fancy like a spaceship”, lowered suspension for a hunkered-down stance, and sleek lines that say “fast” even when it is parked. It has got that signature Mercedes grille, so while it might not be the biggest SUV on the block, it definitely packs a punch in the style department.

Alright, enough admiring from afar – let me hop inside. Opening the door of this spaceship, I was greeted by a surprisingly sporty, luxurious cabin for a compact car. Mercedes does not skimp on materials – soft-touch surfaces, stylish accents, and that unmistakable Benz feel of quality. The seats are supportive and comfortable, even on long space journeys. The front seats are spacious but the backseat might be a bit snug for three full-grown adults.

This powerhouse boasts a turbocharged engine that injects some serious adrenaline into your daily commute. It is punchy, responsive, and begs to be pushed to its limits. But it is not all about brute force – this Benz handles like a dream. The sharper steering and upgraded suspension make taking corners an absolute joy.

Speaking of technology, the A200 is loaded with it. I am talking a widescreen infotainment system that looks like it came straight out of a sci-fi movie, with features like voice control and gesture recognition (so you can act like a conductor while you navigate).

Mercedes Benz comes with the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment multimedia system. Once I activated MBUX, I had access to an array of advanced tech features and systems that made every drive more convenient and enjoyable. Wireless connection to Android Auto or Apple CarPlay are a standard feature.

Although we all know the roads of South Africa are in 50 shades of grey, the A-200 made for a smooth ride, even for the aliens in the back seat. It handles well in city traffic and soaks up bumps with ease. The name means that you get all the standard safety features like lane keep assist, tyre pressure monitoring, cruise control and active brake assist.

The cargo capacity of this hatchback is another great feature. If you go shopping and decide to buy the space ship for the sci-fi movie, no worries, the back seats fold down to create even more space (pardon the pun).

Ultimately, the A200 GL AMG is a fantastic choice for driving enthusiasts who want a luxurious edge to their speed demon. It is a car that demands to be driven.